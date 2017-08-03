Jessie Ware Releases Moody ‘Midnight’ Video

Jessie Ware made the most wonderful return to music last week when she dropped new single ‘Midnight’.

The gorgeous love song is the singer at her best and showcases her uniquely hypnotising voice perfectly, which makes its accompanying video even more dreamy.

The ‘Champagne Kisses’ singer takes a midnight stroll through the city lights and winds up at the beach, as she reflects on her deep desire for the lover she’s singing about.

‘Midnight’ is the first single to be released from her upcoming album, which she recently revealed she worked on with Julia Michaels (!!), Cashmere Cat and Ed Sheeran.

‘Tough Love’ is still one of our favourite albums from recent years, so we can’t wait to see what Jessie has in store this time after working with that talented bunch!

