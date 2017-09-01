Jessie Ware

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

Maroon 5, Paloma Faith and Jason Derulo are also back with brand new tunes...

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 11:53

Singles

Jessie Ware - 'Selfish Love'

Jessie Ware - Selfish Love

Jessie Ware has got to be one of the most reliable popstars in music. Her releases may never shock like some of the major players in the field but they always deliver and deserve repeated listens. 'Selfish Love' is a beautiful, smart song that tackles the ways in which one can easily and repeatedly hurt the one that they love. Jessie's voice glides with ease. A triumph.

Mollie King - 'Hair Down'

Hair Down

As one fifth of The Saturdays, Mollie King has already given us more pop gems than we deserves. 'Hair Down' sees Mollie reunite with Xenomania, the production team behind 'All Fired Up' and most of Girls Aloud's discography. Bulit around an infectious 'Na, Na, Na, Na...' hook it's one of the most fun singles of 2017. We can't wait to hear what Mollie does next.

Maroon 5 - 'What Lovers Do (Ft. SZA)'

What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)

Maroon 5 have consistently made excellent pop ever since their debut and 'What Lovers Do' is no different. Adam Levine's voice effortlessly holds the single together and SZA joins him to croon in one of the best collaborations of the year. Fingers crossed that this single takes off and leads to some more deserved mainstream success for R&B's new breakout star.

Paloma Faith - 'Crybaby'

Crybaby

Built around 'Passionfruit' esque production, 'Crybaby' is one of Paloma's most reserved offerings to date. Thankfully keeping things simple doesn't strip the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer of her personality. In fact, 'Crybaby' easily ranks as one of the best singles that she's ever released. Hopefully it's a good indication as to the sound of the album that she's working on.

Jason Derulo - 'If I'm Lucky'

If I'm Lucky

Is Jason Derulo one of the most consistent hitmakers in recent history? Yes. 'If I'm Lucky' is a stark contrast from the party vibe of 'Swalla' but it's no less brilliant. The chorus even sounds a little bit like something that Michael Jackson would make.

NONONO - 'Masterpiece'

Masterpiece

NONONO may not be that well known but they never fail to release a bop. 'Masterpiece' is indeed a masterpiece.

Louis Mattrs - 'Pink Lemonade'

Pink Lemonade

Louis Mattrs is slowly establishing himself as one of music's coolest stars and 'Pink Lemonade' is evidence of it.

Ty Dolla $ign - 'So Am I (Ft. Damian Marley & Skrillex)

So Am I (feat. Damian Marley & Skrillex)

Ty Dolla $ign has always embraced the pop leaning side of hip-hop and 'So Am I' feels like a real moment.

Hurts - 'Ready to Go'

Ready to Go

Based on its first two singles, the synthpop duo's new album is already shaping up to be their best.

Matthew Dear - 'Bad Ones (Ft. Tegan and Sara)'

Bad Ones (feat. Tegan and Sara)

Tegan and Sara are two of indie-pop's finest and this feature sounds like a breakthrough hit.

MK - '17'

17

A track ready made for any night out. Expect to hear this in clubs very soon.

Galantis - Girls On Boys (Ft. ROZES)

Girls On Boys

More glitchy magnificence from our favourite Swedish duo.

Albums

Kojey Radical - In Gods Body

In Gods Body

We are obsessed with Kojey Radical. This project sees him tackle topics such as race and gentrification with grace and ease.

Jake Bugg - Hearts That Strain

Hearts That Strain

Hearts That Strain is Jake Bugg's fourth album in five years and proof that the quantity of his work is not affecting its quality.

The Script - Freedom Child

Freedom Child

Never underestimate The Script's ability to create an album full of instantly catchy anthems.

Words: Sam Prance

