Jesy Nelson

Chris Clark Admits He Broke Up With Jesy Nelson In A Text From Amber Dowding's Phone

Ouch.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 15:40

Rumours have been swirling in the Little Mix fandom that Chris Clark broke up with Jesy Nelson via text and he's now come forward to admit that, while this was the case, logistical issues meant he could hardly leap across the ocean to do it in person.

"I was never going to escape it," the TOWIE star told The Sun in regards to their split earlier this year. "I had to just deal with it. She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been."

Admitting that Jesy probably received a double hit when she discovered the message came from the phone of reconciled girlfriend Amber Dowding, he admitted: "I used Amber's to do it."

Ouch. 

Meanwhile Amber herself has gone on the record to insist that her partner was as respectful as possible in the break-up text, adding: "All I can say on Chris's behalf is that it wasn't done in a negative way.

"He wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship and he had to end it when he ended it and that was that. I don't want him to ever receive a backlash from it," she said. 

In all honesty we can't imagine this slice of information going down too well with Jesy's hardcore fanbase. On the plus side, she looks more loved-up than ever rn with absolute babe of a boyfriend, Harry James. 

All's well than ends well? 

