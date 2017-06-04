Jesy Nelson Flaunts Bikini Bod As Boyfriend Is Branded ‘A Love Rat’ By Fuming Ex

Jesy Nelson might be looking like an actual goddess in her recent Summer holiday pics but her personal life has taken a bit of a hit by the ex-girlfriend of her rumoured new beau Harry James.

The Little Mix singer and her glorious mane of red hair have been taking a well-deserved break in an unspecified location (with an unspecified group of pals) but the fan interest in her love-life hasn't died down in her absence.

Happy place 🌴🌴🌴🌴 Happy place 🌴🌴🌴🌴 A post shared by @jesynelson on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Rumours about Jesy and the Essex-based singer and music producer have been swirling for months, with the couple already having enjoyed a short break in Mykonos, Greece together. An insider at The Sun even described the pair as being "smitten" with each other.

But one person who isn't thrilled by this union is Gabrielle-Louise Dalligan, who claims Harry ditched her in order to hook up with Jesy. "Jesy should be careful," she told the newspaper. "Harry isn't a trustworthy person. It doesn't take a genius to work out that he was going behind my back.'

Worse, an insider has now claimed that Harry "ghosted" his ex in lieu of a proper break-up, and that she learned about his romance with Jesy when the rest of us did: "At the end of April, after a minor row, he completely ghosted her. He blocked her on social media, and refused to answer her calls or text messages.

I been up 4 days I been up 4 days A post shared by Harry James (@harryjamesworld) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

"Then in mid-May she heard he was going on holiday. She was led to believe it was with a friend. But it obviously turned out to be Jesy. She now believes he must have been talking to Jesy while they were together, and that he may not have been honest about having a girlfriend at the start of their romance. If he did lie, she deserves to know the truth."

This comes as Jesy's luck with love hasn't been too fruitful in the past. Her romance with TOWIE's Chris Clark came to a halt back in April, and her engagement with Rixton's Jake Roche ended in November 2016.

Want an update from MTV News? Then get checking out the video below: