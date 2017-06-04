Does This Mean Jesy Nelson Is Dating Musician Harry James?

Take a peek at the latest from MTV News...

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has potentially bagged herself a fit new bae in what is arguably one of the biggest boyfriend upgrades of the year so far, no offense to TOWIE's Chris Clark.

The supposed new squeeze in question is a musician called Harry James and the pair were recently spotted strolling through the streets of Mykonos while arm-in-arm.

Whether it was at all romantic is up for debate but it was an eagle-eyed fan that actually spotted the pair and a number of people have kindly taken to their Instagram accounts to upload the solid evidence, i.e. a slightly hard to make out picture of the back of what is apparently the pair of them.

If you're not convinced by the snap, just know that they've been liking each other's Insta pics left right and centre, so if that's not confirmation that it's the real deal then we don't know what is.

I been up 4 days I been up 4 days A post shared by Harry James (@harryjamesworld) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

The blue-haired music maker is undeniably a bit of a hottie and the pair have reportedly been pretty smitten on their romantic Greek getaway.

One of The Sun's sources chimed in on the new relationship, telling the publication: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry. They were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses."

🌞🌞🌞 🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by @jesynelson on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

They added: "It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."

We're liking the look of your blue, er we mean new man, Jes! What do you think of the mystery man? Let us know @MTVUK