Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

She's happy so we're happy.

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 10:58

Jesy Nelson has found herself a new love and honestly we’ve never seen her looking quite so happy.

The Little Mix babe took to Insta this week to share a snap from Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s recent birthday bash, where she’s seen looking all kinds of smitten with new man Harry James.

Watch! Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

This comes after the pair were spotted in the crowd getting cosy at the no doubt star studded bash, as well as previously being spotted holding hands on hol in Mykonos earlier in the year.

🌎♥️

🌎♥️

A post shared by @jesynelson on

And of course fans couldn’t be happier at this turn of events, after Jesy split from Rixton singer Jake Roche back in November 2016 ultimately ending their engagement. Also not forgetting her brief romance with Chris Clark, which is said to have ended with a text sent from his exes phone.

One user wrote: “I’m so happy that you found your big LOVE.” While another added: “Who is he in case he breaks ur heart , if hedoes I’ll break his leg . No one breaks jessy’s heart NO ONE .” 

So yeah, it’s safe to say she’s got everyone and their BFF looking out for her, because she really does only deserve the best.

