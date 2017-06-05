Jesy Nelson Should ‘Be Careful’ As Claims Emerge Her New Man Cheated On His Ex

Jesy Nelson hasn’t been dating her new boyfriend, musician Harry James, for all that long but there are now suggestions that he cheated on his ex to be with the Little Mix singer. So not cool.

Copyright [Getty]

The new couple were spotted on holiday in Mykonos recently, but according to a friend of Gabrielle-Louise Dalligan - Harry’s ex - he vanished from her life to hook up with Jesy.

“Jesy should be careful. Harry isn’t a trustworthy person. Harry always used to tell Gabrielle that he couldn’t live without her, and he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

🌞🌞🌞 🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by @jesynelson on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

“Harry even went on holiday with her whole family last September. But at the end of April, after a minor row, he completely ghosted her,” a source who knows Gabrielle-Louise claims in The Sun On Sunday.

“Then in mid-May she heard he was going on holiday. She was led to believe it was with a friend. But it obviously turned out to be Jesy,” the source adds.

“She now believes he must have been talking to Jesy while they were together, and that he may not have been honest about having a girlfriend at the start of their romance.

“If he did lie, she deserves to know the truth,” friend goes on to suggest.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Marnie Simpson Reckons She Might Be Single AF Forever!