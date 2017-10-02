Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Harry James Got Into A Street Fight On New Year's Eve

It looks like Little Mix star Jesy Nelson's musician boyf, Harry James, may not have entered 2018 as planned after getting into a physical fight in the street following their NYE night out.

The couple had been ringing in the New Year along with pals at Mahiki Kensington, and while Jesy didn't appear to be involved in the altercation, her 23-year-old boyfriend had to be held down after the fight broke out.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show Jesy's bae getting involved in a heated conversation with a male pal out in the street before engaging in quite the scuffle.

There's no telling what caused things to turn sour and it appeared that a female friend attempted to stop the street kerfuffle.

Jesy was nowhere to be seen during the actual fight, but she had been celebrating with her man at the prestigious London club earlier on.

The musical pair were celebrating their first New Year's together as a couple, after first being linked back in June when they jetted off to Mykonos together.

While it's not clear whether anyone was hurt during the fight, something tells us those involved woke up to some pretty sore heads on the first day of 2018, along with plenty others.

Who knows whether this was a case of a few too many New Year's bevs or something a bit more serious, but hopefully Harry will leave his fighting days in 2017.