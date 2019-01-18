Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes

One pair we just did not see coming is Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes, but the pair are reportedly in the early doors of a budding romance.

Jesy recently split from musician Harry James after a 16-month relationship, meanwhile Chris broke up with Olivia Attwood 7-months after their stay in the villa of love.

Instagram

The singer and reality TV star were seen sharing drinks on Wednesday at the Harry Potter-themed bar, The Cauldron, where they enjoyed mixing cocktails and having a good old laugh.

They seemed to be having the best time as they cracked jokes about magic and commented on the weird colour of the cocktails that they were drinking.

Instagram

A source has told The Sun: “It's very early days but there's definitely an attraction between them and they're getting on really well.”

“Jesy is enjoying her newly single status and spending time with Chris – they had fun mixing cocktails together at The Cauldron last night – and couldn't resist posting some pictures on both their Instagram stories,” they added.

“They are taking things slowly for now but it could become something more serious.”

Instagram

This all comes about after Jesy split with her previous beau in November after getting together in the summer of 2017 while on holiday in Mykonos.

Jesy went on to erase all evidence of her time with Harry from her social media after the breakup.

