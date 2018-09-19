JK Rowling

JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

After a fan theory surrounding The Goblet Of Fire hit the nail right on the head.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 11:22

With the Harry Potter franchise having discovered the secret to eternal life, Potterheads are still just as dedicated as they were 10 years ago and one has a theory surrounding Hermoine's name in The Goblet Of Fire.

From Ariana Grande to Chrissy Teigen and now Hermoine, it’s actually getting a bit ridiculous how many famous names we don’t know how to pronounce.

Getty

If you read the books, you’ll remember that Victor Krum was a love interest of Hermoine’s in the fourth novel and for the life of him just could not pronounce the poor gal's name.

To the point that Hermoine had to spell it out for him in the book, correcting his pronunciation of ‘Her-my-own,’ to ‘Her-my-knee.’

And now a fan theory is circling the World Wide Web that Krum’s mispronunciation of the name, and following correction, was included in the novel in order to educate the reader. A lot of people were saying the name wrong apparently.

"Theory: @jk_rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione’s name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum", a fan tweeted out.

With Rowling quoting the tweet confirming the theory quite literally, with: “Theory correct.” Mind blown.

After all this time there’s still so much to uncover. Brb while we reread the whole Harry Potter series and figure out what else we got wrong.

Tweet us @MTVUK with any more Potter theories you may have. We’re intrigued.

JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Ariana Grande Just Proved Her Harry Potter Knowledge In A Tweet To J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism
J.K. Rowling Wrote A New Children's Book And Hid It In The Weirdest Place
J.K. Rowling Reveals More Than We Ever Needed To Know About How Wizards Poop
JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur
J.K. Rowling Seamlessly Owns Trump Supporters Threatening To Burn Harry Potter Books
Have Plans For A Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Film Trilogy Leaked?
JK Rowling's Twelve Tweets Of Christmas Are Beyond Inspiring
You Can Visit Hogwarts In The Snow At The Harry Potter Studio Tour London
