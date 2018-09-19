JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

With the Harry Potter franchise having discovered the secret to eternal life, Potterheads are still just as dedicated as they were 10 years ago and one has a theory surrounding Hermoine's name in The Goblet Of Fire.

From Ariana Grande to Chrissy Teigen and now Hermoine, it’s actually getting a bit ridiculous how many famous names we don’t know how to pronounce.

If you read the books, you’ll remember that Victor Krum was a love interest of Hermoine’s in the fourth novel and for the life of him just could not pronounce the poor gal's name.

To the point that Hermoine had to spell it out for him in the book, correcting his pronunciation of ‘Her-my-own,’ to ‘Her-my-knee.’

And now a fan theory is circling the World Wide Web that Krum’s mispronunciation of the name, and following correction, was included in the novel in order to educate the reader. A lot of people were saying the name wrong apparently.

"Theory: @jk_rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione’s name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum", a fan tweeted out.

With Rowling quoting the tweet confirming the theory quite literally, with: “Theory correct.” Mind blown.

After all this time there’s still so much to uncover. Brb while we reread the whole Harry Potter series and figure out what else we got wrong.

