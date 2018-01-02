Jodie Foster

Superhero Movies SLAMMED By Jodie Foster As 'Bad'

Do you agree that superhero movies are bad?

Ah, another year, another entry into the “superhero movies are bad” debate. This time out, it’s the turn of Jodie Foster to have an anti-spandex rant, with the star slamming the output of Marvel, DC et al as “bad content”.

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” complained Foster, who recently directed the Arkangel episode of Black Mirror. “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.”

“It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world.” Oof. Tell us how you really feel, eh Jodie? Guardians Of The Galaxy helmer James Gunn was one high-profile name to come to the genre’s defence, issuing a brief statement giving his take on the issue…

“I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking,” said the director. “It’s often true but not always. Her belief system is pretty common and isn’t totally without basis. I say not without basis because most studio franchise films are quite soulless – and that is a real danger to the future of movies. But there are also quite a few exceptions.”

“For cinema to survive I believe spectacle films NEED to have a vision and heart they traditionally haven’t. And some of us are doing our best to move in that direction. Creating spectacle films that are innovative, humane, and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.”

Expect this one to run and run and run, until Thanos turns up and ends us all…

