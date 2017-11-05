Joe Jonas

Here Are All The Details Of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

The happy couple invited fans to a feast

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stunned fans last month when it was announced they are going to get married.

And the young lovers are certainly wasting no time in celebrating their happy news – they threw an engagement party in New York on Saturday night.

Game of Thrones babe Sophie and DNCE singer Joe (who have been dating since late 2016) got their friends and family together to celebrate their happy news in style.

Taking over Mamo in the Big Apple, the pair were joined by 30 guests for a slap up dinner at the Italian.

Jonas brothers Nick and Kevin joined the fun – alongside Kevin’s wife Danielle and Joe’s bandmates Cole Whittle and JinJoon Lee.

Republic Records PR Joe Carozza was also there and shared some snaps from the night – showing a beaming Sophie smiling wildly for the cameras.

A source told E! News that dinner was held upstairs at Mamo NYC with the whole restaurant shut down especially for the party.

“The private room, which was dimly lit with candles and beautiful decor, was filled with close family and friends,” the source revealed.

And the menu for the night sounded pretty delicious: “guests feasted on specialty dishes like the truffle pizza and the truffle ravioli.”

We can only assume our invite got lost in the post…

