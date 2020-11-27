Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly Already Trying For A Second Baby

It sounds like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are adapting to parenthood very quickly as they’re apparently already trying for baby number two.

The couple welcomed daughter Willa just four months ago, with an insider telling Us Weekly that it’s only a matter of time before a second bundle of joy arrives: “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby.”

The source continued: “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”

Both Joe and Sophie have kept images of baby Willa under wraps, but Sophie has recently shared some throwback pictures of her pregnancy bump.

In recent months, the couple have been pictured walking with a pram in Los Angeles and are reportedly “settling” into their life as first-time parents.

An insider previously told E! News: “They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. Sophie and Joe are home with Willa and settling into their new life as parents.

"He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

For a refresher on Joe and Sophie’s love story, the couple first started dating in 2016, with Joe proposing in October 2017.

The couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in May 2019. A month later, they had a more formal ceremony at Château de Tourreau, a restored 18th century castle in France.

