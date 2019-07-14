Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon

This slice of paradise doesn't come cheap

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 09:53

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are living their best lives as a married couple after enjoying a luxury stay in The Maldives following their second wedding in France.

The couple have been largely MIA on social-media recently, but both took to the gram to share images from Soneva Fushi, a luxury villa on the island that charges guests around $10,703 per night. Eek. 

“I found happiness #discoversoneva,” the Jonas Brothers singer captioned his series of uploads, making a neat reference to the band’s Amazon Prime documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their new album Happiness Begins.

The uploads included a video of himself going down an elaborate AF slide that heads right into the ocean, a picture of Sophie showing off her wedding ring, and another image of the Game Of Thrones star staring off into the horizon.

For her part, Sophie uploaded several images of her husband riding a bike, eating food, and generally looking like the most relaxed person on the entire planet alongside the caption: “Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place.”

The couple are said to have an emotional attachment to The Maldives after they vacationed there back in 2018. Their second wedding took place at a chataeu in France, just months after they initially tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

Does anyone have a spare $70,000 they feel like lending us? We’d happily be in debt for the rest of our lives for just one turn on that incredible waterslide.

