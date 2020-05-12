Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding

Not sure how this managed to slip their mind

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 10:01

Joe Jonas revealed that he forgot to invite his parents to his and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

In an undercover video with GQ, Joe explained: “Yes, we did get married in Vegas by an Elvis impersonator. We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it’d be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out and do an impromptu wedding.”

“And we actually had some people that I didn’t really even know that well there. Some people I’m now closer with, but Khalid was there. That was pretty cool,” he continued.

Opening up about the ceremony being streamed online, he joked: “Diplo decided to live stream the whole thing. So thanks for that Diplo, and with putting dog filters on our face. It was great.”

Joe Jonas Goes Undercover on YouTube, Reddit and Twitter | GQ

In their rush to get hitched quickly, the couple somehow forgot to send an invite out to Joe’s parents, Denise and Kevin Snr.

“It blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like, ‘Did you just get married?’ And I realized I told everybody but I forgot to tell my parents. So kids out there, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married.”

The pair went on to hold a formal ceremony in France a month later, with Joe’s parents thankfully bagging invites to the overseas event. Here’s hoping they don’t hold a grudge.

