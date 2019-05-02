Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

The whole thing was livestreamed on Diplo's Instagram

Thursday, May 2, 2019 - 10:17


Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have just tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony and the entire event has been documented on Diplo’s Instagram Story.

The Game Of Thrones actor had previously hinted that they’d tie the knot in a more low-key manner than Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, but nobody could have guessed their ceremony would involve an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Instagram

The clip from the event shows the 23-year-old wearing a silky white suit and veil as she and Joe exchanged vows in front of a small group of friends and family after the Billboard Music Awards.

The couple could be heard saying: “I thee wed…. and I love you… and I thank God He gave me you,” as both added: “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.”

Instagram

Neither Joe or Sophie have referenced their wedding on social-media, but a copy of their marriage license has been circulated online.

This comes as IRL Sansa Stark recently told Harper’s Bazaar that they wouldn’t be making a huge spectacle of their vows: “We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible, so it’s more of an intimate thing.”

Getty

As Joe told James Corden that they’d be doing things their own way: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

