Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
The whole thing was livestreamed on Diplo's Instagram
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have just tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony and the entire event has been documented on Diplo’s Instagram Story.
The Game Of Thrones actor had previously hinted that they’d tie the knot in a more low-key manner than Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra, but nobody could have guessed their ceremony would involve an Elvis Presley impersonator.
The clip from the event shows the 23-year-old wearing a silky white suit and veil as she and Joe exchanged vows in front of a small group of friends and family after the Billboard Music Awards.
The couple could be heard saying: “I thee wed…. and I love you… and I thank God He gave me you,” as both added: “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life.”
Neither Joe or Sophie have referenced their wedding on social-media, but a copy of their marriage license has been circulated online.
This comes as IRL Sansa Stark recently told Harper’s Bazaar that they wouldn’t be making a huge spectacle of their vows: “We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible, so it’s more of an intimate thing.”
As Joe told James Corden that they’d be doing things their own way: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game.”
Congratulations to the newlyweds!