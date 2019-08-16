Sophie Turner Surprised Joe Jonas Onstage With a Cake For His 30th Birthday

Sophie Turner crashed the Jonas Brothers' massive comeback tour yesterday to help 20,000 fans serenade her husband on his 30th birthday.

The Game of Thrones superstar briefly interrupted Joe Jonas' gig to bring a birthday cake on stage and sing 'Happy Birthday' to him, much to their fans' delight.

Getty Images

Nick, the youngest JoBro member, took on the job nobody ever wants and lead the Washington D.C. crowd in singing, while Joe had to stand awkwardly as 20,000+ people sang at him. Whew, the anxiety!

He seemed surprisingly chill about the whole thing, perhaps because he was happy that his wife was bringing his cake out for him.

Instagram @joejonas

After everyone stopped singing to him, Joe blew out his candles and quickly gave Sophie a thank-you kiss, which sent the arena's screaming fans absolutely wild.

It's the first time that the newlyweds have been seen public together since their wedding in July and was a super sweet moment to be caught on camera.

The Jonas Brothers are only six shows into the Happiness Begins Tour, which is not only their first tour in six years (!) but their first to ever come to the UK and Ireland.

At long last, they'll perform 'Sucker', 'S.O.S', 'Burnin' Up' and way more in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham in January and February.

Here's hoping that Sophie makes an appearance during those shows too, eh!