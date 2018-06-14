John Cena

John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan

John Cena will team up with Jackie Chan for his new thriller. Here are all the details.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 13:48

The Rock might currently be Hollywood’s most bankable star, but there’s another WWE legend with an eye on Tinseltown glory. According to reports, John Cena is about to tag into Jackie Chan’s new movie, replacing Sylvester Stallone in upcoming thriller, Project X.

John Cena will team up with Jackie Chan in upcoming thriller, Project X / Getty Images

The new movie will see Chan play a security contractor called in to rescue a group of oil refinery workers trapped in the aftermath of a terrorist attack. Suspicious of his employers’ potential involvement in the tragedy, Chan teams up with Cena’s ex-marine to shine a light into some dark corners, and sure enough, the goings-on are shady indeed.

Cena is still a regular in-ring performer in the WWE, although it’s expected that his main-eventing days are numbered, with his Hollywood slate growing ever fuller. Will we ever see a The Rock / Cena buddy-cop thriller in the years to come? We’ll be keeping our fingers firmly crossed!

- By George Wales @georgewales85

Transformers: Where Are They Now?

  • Shia LaBeouf - A former child actor who had worked in the business since the age of 12, Shia LaBeouf won the role of a lifetime when he was cast as Sam Witwicky (aka LadiesMan217) in Michael Bay’s Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    1 of 25
  • Catapulting him to stardom and landing him lead roles in Disturbia, Indiana Jones, and Wall Street 2, Transformers was both a blessing and a curse for the actor, who since departing the franchise has displayed increasingly erratic behaviour…
    Paramount Pictures
    2 of 25
  • From dancing in Sia videos to punching people in the face, slagging off his former boss Steven Spielberg to plagiarising other artists work, Shia’s offset antics have noticeably overshadowed his talents in recent years.
    YouTube/SiaVEVO
    3 of 25
  • Megan Fox - Megan Fox played Mikaela Banes, Sam’s high school love interest who knows how to fix cars in a way that’ll turns any teenage boy in close proximity to her into jelly.
    Paramount Pictures
    4 of 25
  • A relative unknown before she starred in Transformers, Fox became an overnight sensation thanks to her bombshell looks which unsurprisingly gained her the title of “sexiest woman alive”.
    Paramount Pictures
    5 of 25
  • Her very public falling out with Michael Bay may have cost her her Transformers job, but that thankfully didn't stop the director from re-hiring the Fox (after she apologised to him) to play April in his Teenage Mutant Turtles films!
    Paramount Pictures
    6 of 25
  • As well as being the face of sexy lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood, Megan just wrapped the sixth series of New Girl and will later star in James Franco-directed dramedy “Zeroville” later this year.
    Fox
    7 of 25
  • Rachael Taylor - Rachael Taylor played computer analyst Maggie Madsen in the first film, which also happened to be the Australian actress’s first ever U.S. film!
    Paramount Pictures
    8 of 25
  • Since declining to return for the sequel because she wanted to be seen as more than “eye candy”, Rachael has appeared in lots of TV shows (Grey’s Anatomy, Charlie's Angels, Jessica Jones) and films. Next up; Marvel’s Netflix series, The Defenders.
    Netflix
    9 of 25
  • Josh Duhamel - After starring in the first three Transformers films as Colonel William Lennox, and then taking a break for Age of Extinction, Josh Duhamel is back in The Last Knight for one last fight. What’s unclear this time though is whose side he’s
    Paramount Pictures
    10 of 25
  • Whilst he hasn’t strayed too far from our screens in recent years, Duhamel’s role of a lifetime as Fergie’s baby daddy still remains his most high profile role to date.
    Instagram/fergie
    11 of 25
  • Isabel Lucas - In Revenge of the Fallen, Isabel Lucas played a pretender Decepticon disguised as a hot college student who tries and fails to seduce/strangle Sam with her very long whip-like tongue.
    Paramount Pictures
    12 of 25
  • After starring in NBC's now-cancelled Wizard of Oz-themed series “Emerald City” earlier this year, the Aussie stunner will next play a kick-ass renegade in sci-fi thriller The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One.
    Storm Vision Entertainment
    13 of 25
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Brought in to replace Megan Fox’s character as a new love interest for Sam Witwicky in Dark of the Moon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley played Carly Spencer; the leggy secretary of Hotchkiss Gould Investments CEO, Dylan Gould.
    Paramount Pictures
    14 of 25
  • Currently preggers with her first child, Rosie should have plenty of time to rewatch her only on screen credit post-Transformers as “Splendid” in George Miller’s fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road!!
    Warner Bros
    15 of 25
  • Nicola Peltz - After breakout roles in The Last Airbender and Bates Model, blonde babe Nicola Peltz joined the franchise in Age of Extinction as Tessa Yeager, the ballsy daughter of inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg).
    Paramount Pictures
    16 of 25
  • She may only have a small cameo in The Last Knight, but with three films currently in production, a hot boyfriend by the name of Anwar Hadid, and the cutest pet pooch EVER, Nicola’s definitely living that good life.
    Instagram/nicolaannepeltz
    17 of 25
  • Jack Reynor - The Sing Street and Free Fire star played Shane Dyson in Age of Extinction, Tessa’s super hot racecar driver boyfriend that her overprotective daddy totally disapproves of.
    Paramount Pictures
    18 of 25
  • The currently in-demand stud is set to star in World War II thriller “The Man with the Iron Heart” before voicing Brother Wolf in the second live-action Jungle Book film to hit our screens, this time directed by Andy Serkis.
    Lionsgate
    19 of 25
  • Isabela Moner - With only a few credits to her name, The Last Knight is 15-year-old Isabela's most high-profile role to date, but with a starring role already confirmed in Soldado; the sequel to Sicario, it won't be her last.
    Nickelodeon
    20 of 25
  • The former Nickelodeon actress plays Izabella in the film; a street-smart tomboy who teams up with Cade Yeager to fight the evil Decepticons.
    Paramount Pictures
    21 of 25
  • Laura Haddock - She may not be a household name (yet), but comic book fans will no doubt recognise Laura Haddock from GOTG and GOTG 2 where she plays Meredith Quill, Peter's mother.
    Marvel
    22 of 25
  • Laura plays smokin’ hot Oxford university professor Vivian Wembley in the film, a reluctant hero who falls for Cade after joining him and Izabella to fight the bad guys!
    Paramount Pictures
    23 of 25
  • Gemma Chan - Thanks to roles in Channel 4 drama Humans (as self-aware robot Mia) and last year's Fantastic Beasts (as Madam Ya Zhou), The Last Knight’s Gemma Chan is well on her way to cracking Hollywood!
    Channel 4
    24 of 25
  • Her character may be shrouded in mystery, but there are a few clues on both Gemma’s imdb and in the film’s Super Bowl trailer (if you listen carefully) that suggest her character may have something to do with creating the Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    25 of 25

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From John Cena

John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
The Rock and John Cena
John Cena And The Rock Will Re-team For This Big Movie
John Cena And Nikki Bella Announce Split 3 Weeks Before Their Wedding
Ready Player One
Ready Player One
MTV Movies Screening Room: Ready Player One, Duck Duck Goose & Blockers!
Blockers
John Cena
Blockers Cast Reveal Bloopers, Funniest Moments & John Cena’s NAKED BUTT Behind The Scenes
John Cena in Pitch Perfect
John Cena
John Cena To Star In Pitch Perfect 4?! Kay Cannon Talks Pitch Perfect 4 And GIRLBOSS MOVIE
John Cena
John Cena
MTV Movies Screening Room: A Quiet Place, Midnight Sun And Blockers!
John Cena
John Cena Set To Star In 'Duke Nukem' Movie
John Cena
John Cena
John Cena Milks A Cow On Nintendo Switch

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme