John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan

The Rock might currently be Hollywood’s most bankable star, but there’s another WWE legend with an eye on Tinseltown glory. According to reports, John Cena is about to tag into Jackie Chan’s new movie, replacing Sylvester Stallone in upcoming thriller, Project X.

John Cena will team up with Jackie Chan in upcoming thriller, Project X / Getty Images

The new movie will see Chan play a security contractor called in to rescue a group of oil refinery workers trapped in the aftermath of a terrorist attack. Suspicious of his employers’ potential involvement in the tragedy, Chan teams up with Cena’s ex-marine to shine a light into some dark corners, and sure enough, the goings-on are shady indeed.

Cena is still a regular in-ring performer in the WWE, although it’s expected that his main-eventing days are numbered, with his Hollywood slate growing ever fuller. Will we ever see a The Rock / Cena buddy-cop thriller in the years to come? We’ll be keeping our fingers firmly crossed!

- By George Wales @georgewales85