12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London

Last night (12th September 2017) we were lucky enough to watch John Legend himself at London’s O2 Arena, here are all the things that totally blew us away…

1. His support act, Jack Savoretti and his husky AF voice

It can’t be easy supporting someone like John Legend but Jack did an amazing job kicking off the show, hats off to you sir.

2. His backing singers

Not only did they have incredible voices, they had some serious attitude and dance moves to match. John even brought one of the ladies out to sing the female parts on his album title track ‘Darkness and Light’, we loved seeing him share the stage and it also got a little bit steamy…

Getty Images

3. He took us all the way back to 2004 with songs from his ‘Get Lifted’ album

It was clear that there were thousands of his OG’s in the audience because everyone went CRAY when he sang ‘When I Used To Love You’ and ‘Ordinary People’. He also sang us ‘Greenlight’ and ‘Everybody Knows’ from his 2008 album Evolver - YES JOHN we love the classics!

4. How much he loves love

The whole show was themed around love, and we all know John writes the BEST love songs. He melted our hearts on numerous occasions talking about his wife and daughter, and just love in general. He encouraged the audience to remember why they fell in love in the first place, to tell each other they love each other, to get a little closer to one another and so much more lovey stuff. Our favourite was when he chose the most beautiful song to show his love for his family - during ‘You & I’ he played family videos on the huge screens and it may have brought a little tear to our eye.

5. When it was just him and his piano

We all love a man thats good with his hands but those piano skills AND a voice like that is every woman’s dream, AM I RIGHT?! There was something so pure and captivating about his performance when it was just him and his piano, seriously how does he do it?! *heart eyes*

6. When he reminded us that sometimes we ‘get focused on likes and forget about love’

For his intro to the track ‘Overload' which features Miguel, Mr Legend reminded us that ‘sometimes you want to get lost in love… you want to turn off the rest of the world and turn off your phone for a while’, couldn’t agree more, although we may be guilty of spending a little too much time on our phones…

7. When he brought an audience member up on stage for ‘Slow Dance’

He told us ‘I don't want to be on stage alone for this one' and we totally get it ;) John picked a lovely lady from the crowd to slow dance with and we’re pretty sure it made her life! We’ve got to admit she played it cool AF and showed him how to get down!

8. He told us the reasons behind writing ‘Right By You’ for his daughter, Luna

After telling the crowd to give it up for his wife and daughter who were watching the show, he explained that ‘we want our daughter to be someone who is loving and kind and a good leader… we know we can’t protect her from all the pain and heartache she will feel. I wrote this because I know that as long as I am here I am going to be there for her’ OMG CUTE! As he sang on his piano, the screens showed family videos of Luna crawling, laughing and playing his piano, giving us all the feels!

9. How beautiful the crowd sounded

The first song of his encore was ‘All Of Me’ and the whole arena sang the chorus as John looked on in amazement and told us how beautiful we sounded, we have to admit it did sound incredible and it’s not something we’ll forget any time soon.

10. Singing Sam Smith’s ‘Lay Me Down’

In our opinion, John Legend and Sam Smith are two of the most talented singers, like ever, so when John gave us a faultless A cappella performance of ‘Lay Me Down’, life was pretty much complete.

11. When he let it all go for ‘Green Light’

I think everyone would agree this is a difficult song NOT to dance to, John was stood on his piano giving us all of the hip action and we were LOVING it.

12. Saving the most important song until last

John wrote the song ‘Glory’ for the motion picture Selma which is based on Martin Luther King and justice for black people in the United States in 1964. He explained how he ‘always dreamt of performing in a place like this and never want to waste an opportunity… sometimes we get frustrated because it feels like we are still marching for the same things he was all those years ago!’ What a way to end the show on such an crucial subject, we love that he is using the stage to spread such an important message.

What an absolutely incredible night - John Legend, you did not disappoint! What a loving, passionate and talented human. He brought so much energy to the stage and some pretty sexual dance moves.

By Joanna Hamer

View the lyrics What would I do without your smart mouth

Drawing me in, and you kicking me out?

You've got my head spinning, no kidding

I can't pin you down



What's going on in that beautiful mind?

I'm on your magical mystery ride

And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me

But I'll be alright



My head's under water

But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy, and I'm out of my mind



'Cause all of me loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose, I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh



How many times do I have to tell you

Even when you're crying, you're beautiful too?

The world is beating you down

I'm around through every mood



You're my downfall, you're my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues

I can't stop singing, it's ringing in my head for you



My head's under water

But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy, and I'm out of my mind



'Cause all of me loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose, I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh



Give me all of you

Cards on the table, we're both showing hearts

Risking it all, though it's hard



'Cause all of me loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose, I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you



I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh Writer(s): Toby Gad, John Legend Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

SET LIST:

I Know Better

Penthouse Floor

Tonight (Best You Ever Had)

Love Me Now

We Were Made to Love

Darkness and Light

Overload

What You Do To Me

Used to Love You

Save the Night

Like I’m Gonna Lose You

Save Room

Slow Dance

Wake Up Everybody

Ordinary People

Right By You

Lay Me Down (Sam Smith)

Sure Fire

Green Light

Who Do We Think We Are

You & I

So High (Cloud 9)

Encore

All Of Me

Glory

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'SUREFIRE' HERE: