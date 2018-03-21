John Legend

John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship

It really *can* be this simple. Who knew?

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 11:09

Between the social-media trolling, iconic music videos, and red-carpet appearances, it’s fair to say that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the couple we all want to be when we grow up.

Because us singletons could all do with a bit of help when it comes to finding a forever love, the singer has now come forward to explain exactly what keeps their relationship ticking along so smoothly. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Chrissy Teigen absolutely owned the internet... 

Forget trying to pen a song as beautiful as ‘All Of Me’ for your bae (or do, that would be hilarious) because John has insisted that date nights are the reason he and Chrissy have managed to keep the spark alive for eleven years.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, the 39-year-old maintained that going the extra mile to prove that you’re still infatuated with your partner can be as simple as picking up a bouquet of roses on the way home. 

“Buy flowers every once in a while, let the person know that you’re still turned on by them,” he said. “I’m more attracted to Chrissy now than I was 10 years ago. It’s more than just physical now. We’re a team. It makes me feel more connected to her than ever.”

The couple are expecting their second child in the next few months, and John already has a few ideas for the kind of person he hopes daughter Luna grows up to be in the future.

“I want her to be healthy and confident and in control of her own decisions," he says. "I don’t want her ever to feel pressured to do anything she doesn’t want to. Hopefully she’ll meet and date guys who are respectful and emotionally intelligent. But she’s got plenty of time before that is a concern!”

Name a more iconic trio. We'll wait. 

 

