Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English is being called back into the line of duty for a third time. Watch the first trailer now...
Get ready for some super silly super spies: That’s right, there’s a third (yep, a THIRD) Johnny English film on the way, with a brand new trailer to get you good and excited…
The new film, entitled Johnny English Strikes Again, picks up with the bumbling super-spy living a quiet life as a bumbling schoolteacher. However, when the cover of every other active agent is simultaneously blown, our man is called back into the line of duty for one more go-around.
Check out the new trailer, below…
Classic Johnny there, making a mess of everything. Joking aside, we’re liking the look of Emma Thompson as the PM, while Olga Kurylenko looks like she’s having a ball as the villain of the piece. Could it be great? Well… possibly. Maybe.
Directed by David Kerr, Johnny English Strikes Again will open in the UK on 12 October 2018. Get it in the diary…
- By George Wales @georgewales85
HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW MOVIES COMING SOON...