Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again

Get ready for some super silly super spies: That’s right, there’s a third (yep, a THIRD) Johnny English film on the way, with a brand new trailer to get you good and excited…

The new film, entitled Johnny English Strikes Again, picks up with the bumbling super-spy living a quiet life as a bumbling schoolteacher. However, when the cover of every other active agent is simultaneously blown, our man is called back into the line of duty for one more go-around.

Johnny English Strikes Again will hit cinemas 12 October 2018 / Universal

Check out the new trailer, below…

Classic Johnny there, making a mess of everything. Joking aside, we’re liking the look of Emma Thompson as the PM, while Olga Kurylenko looks like she’s having a ball as the villain of the piece. Could it be great? Well… possibly. Maybe.

Directed by David Kerr, Johnny English Strikes Again will open in the UK on 12 October 2018. Get it in the diary…

- By George Wales @georgewales85

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW MOVIES COMING SOON...