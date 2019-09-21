Exclusive Pics! Jonas Blue & HRVY Hit The Pool In Their 'Younger' Music Video
Their music video is dropping tomorrow and we've got some sneaky peek pics from on set...
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 12:00
A couple of weeks ago Jonas Blue revealed his latest collab, another trademark summer anthem 'Younger', this time with British rising pop star HRVY.
The guys are dropping the music video tomorrow (22nd September) at 7pm BST and they've given us a sneak peek from on set which shows them living the life at one massive pool party.
Take a flip through the exclusive pics below and you might even spot Instagram influencer Sommer Ray...
Jonas Blue & HRVY's 'Younger' is out now.
Exclusive: Jonas Blue & HRVY 'Younger' Music Video On Set Pics!
