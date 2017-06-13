Jonas Blue

From Gangsters To Models, Jonas Blue Gives Us The Inside Story On His ‘Mama’ Video

MTV Laid Bare gives you the secrets behind his latest music video...

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 10:39

Multi-platinum DJ, Jonas Blue, is back with a brand new music video. The clip is for his current Top 10 single 'Mama' (Ft. Willam Singe). In our latest MTV Laid Bare, Jonas gives us exclusive commentary on the visual and how it all came together.

All of Blue’s videos to date show off some of the most amazing landscapes in the world. From South Africa to Iceland, the ‘Fast Car’ DJ has a great eye for beauty. He always seeks to find and film the most stunning places that exist for his work.

‘Mama’ is no different. It takes us us to the Albanian coastline and all that it has to offer. Not only that but it features Oriola Marashi, an ‘amazing model’ and its very own gangster storyline in which Jonas and Willam trade their music for heaps of money. Yes - The Godfather better watch out.

Blue also talks in depth about filming yacht scenes with a drone and his love of finding, befriending and nurturing new talent like Willam – a singer he describes as ‘perfect for the song’.

By Sam Prance

