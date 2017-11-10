Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works
The super-producer and DJ told MTV's James Barr all about his current projects...
Jonas Blue just revealed some major news to MTV's James Barr as he sat down for a Facebook Live chat ahead of the EMAs!
The mega-star producer and MTV Music Week ambassador has confirmed that a collaboration with Liam Payne is in the pipeline after they finally met in October.
The 'By Your Side' star also revealed another exciting collab he has in the works with a female singer, and gave some info on his next single.
"I met Liam for the first time a couple of weeks back and he's wicked," he revealed, before confessing to be just like all of us: "I'm a massive 1D fan."
The pair met backstage at a gig last month and are planning something special together, as Jonas reveals, "We're going to try and arrange a collab at some point."
A JONAS BLUE AND LIAM PAYNE SONG IS REALLY HAPPENING. Dreams can come true, kids!
Although he's just released the brilliant 'We Could Go Back', Jonas is also "working on another single at the moment" in between his collaborations with Liam and Sabrina Carpenter.
The 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards will air live from London this Sunday at 8pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134) and MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310), or you can stream it all on MTVEMA.com.
With Rita Ora hosting and Liam Payne performing, you don't want to miss it...
Words: Ross McNeilage
