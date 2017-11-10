Jonas Blue

Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works

The super-producer and DJ told MTV's James Barr all about his current projects...

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 16:47

Jonas Blue just revealed some major news to MTV's James Barr as he sat down for a Facebook Live chat ahead of the EMAs!

The mega-star producer and MTV Music Week ambassador has confirmed that a collaboration with Liam Payne is in the pipeline after they finally met in October.

The 'By Your Side' star also revealed another exciting collab he has in the works with a female singer, and gave some info on his next single.

"I met Liam for the first time a couple of weeks back and he's wicked," he revealed, before confessing to be just like all of us: "I'm a massive 1D fan."

The pair met backstage at a gig last month and are planning something special together, as Jonas reveals, "We're going to try and arrange a collab at some point."

A JONAS BLUE AND LIAM PAYNE SONG IS REALLY HAPPENING. Dreams can come true, kids!

Although he's just released the brilliant 'We Could Go Back', Jonas is also "working on another single at the moment" in between his collaborations with Liam and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards will air live from London this Sunday at 8pm on MTV UK (Sky 126/Virgin 134) and MTV Music (Sky 350/Virgin 310), or you can stream it all on MTVEMA.com.

With Rita Ora hosting and Liam Payne performing, you don't want to miss it...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JONAS BLUE AND MOELOGO'S 'WE COULD GO BACK' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Should have, could have, would have, but it's too late
Shouldn't catch feelings on a first date
0 to 100, no first base
Ended up with coffee back at your place

Every night is keeping me awake
I keep thinking about all the things I would change

If I could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
And if we could turn back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

Tryna win your heart but it's no race
Never a time to find our own pace
Trying to drive feelings that won't go away
Sleep in the bed of my own mistakes

Every night is keeping me awake
I keep thinking about all the things I would change

If I could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
And if we could turn back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?

I know time waits for no man
I'm standing here now with no plans
Let's go, baby
Go, go, baby
I know time waits for no man
I'm standing here now with no plans
Let's go, baby
Go, go, baby

If I could go back
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in
And if we could turn back (if we could come back)
Tell me would you even, would you still believe in me?
Tell me would you still believe in me
Tell me would you still believe
