Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’
This sounds huge...
It's no secret that we're obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. From her starring role in Girl Meets World to her amazing music ('Why' and 'Thumbs' are both pop perfection), she never fails to impress us. And now she's teaming up with Jonas Blue for her next single.
Not only that but the hit DJ and the former Disney star have just released a snippet of 'Alien' and it sounds incredible.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN HEAR A TEARS OF SABRINA AND JONAS BLUE'S NEW SINGLE NOW.
Sabrina and Jonas began teasing the new track last week and since then they have both gone on to unveil footage from its music video. To make things even more exciting, the two superstars have released a 10 second clip of the single and it sounds amazing.
From the ethereal production to Sabrina's distinctive vocals, we reckon that this single could be a major hit.
Not to mention the fact that, "this feeling's so alien" is a great lyric. We cannot wait to hear the song in full.
'Alien' is out this Friday and Sabrina and Jonas will be giving it, it's live debut on Jimmy Kimmel next week. Considering that Sabrina is such a talented vocalist and Jonas never fails to put on a show, we are super excited to see what they have in store for us.
Hopefully, the two artists will drop the 'Alien' music video this week or next too because it looks brilliant.
'Alien' follows 'Why' as the next song from Sabrina's as yet untitled third album.
With Jonas involved, we think that it could be one of her best singles to date.
Words: Sam Prance