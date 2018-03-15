Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’

It's no secret that we're obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. From her starring role in Girl Meets World to her amazing music ('Why' and 'Thumbs' are both pop perfection), she never fails to impress us. And now she's teaming up with Jonas Blue for her next single.

Not only that but the hit DJ and the former Disney star have just released a snippet of 'Alien' and it sounds incredible.

View the lyrics It's not what you said, it's how you said it

And don't you say you love me when you know you'll regret it

It's not what we did, it's what we didn't

We've been losing time and don't know how to admit it



When love don't feel right

We get along, get along on the outside

Head out the door, but our hearts on the inside

Love don't feel right

We get along, get along on the outside

But hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie



We're half of the same

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

Won't do this again

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie



You were the one, the one that I wanted

But you know people change, we're not the same as we started

We're not running away, we're moving forward

And though we're trying to stay ahead, we're just treading water



When love don't feel right

We get along, get along on the outside

Head out the door, but our hearts on the inside

Love don't feel right

We get along, get along on the outside

But hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie



We're half of the same

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

Won't do this again

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie



Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie...

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie...



We're half of the same

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

Won't do this again

Don't take that the wrong way

You know what I mean

Writer(s): Guy James Robin, Jonathan James Clare, Arlissa Joann Ruppert, Sinai Negussie, James Marc Tadgell

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN HEAR A TEARS OF SABRINA AND JONAS BLUE'S NEW SINGLE NOW.

Sabrina and Jonas began teasing the new track last week and since then they have both gone on to unveil footage from its music video. To make things even more exciting, the two superstars have released a 10 second clip of the single and it sounds amazing.

From the ethereal production to Sabrina's distinctive vocals, we reckon that this single could be a major hit.

The very first listen to my new single #ALIEN with @SabrinaAnnLynn​, out this Friday! I'm so hyped for you guys to hear it! Make sure to pre-save it to your Spotify via this link: https://t.co/JfSS4fm5c8 pic.twitter.com/pRiygCjWhu — Jonas Blue (@JonasBlue) March 14, 2018

Not to mention the fact that, "this feeling's so alien" is a great lyric. We cannot wait to hear the song in full.

'Alien' is out this Friday and Sabrina and Jonas will be giving it, it's live debut on Jimmy Kimmel next week. Considering that Sabrina is such a talented vocalist and Jonas never fails to put on a show, we are super excited to see what they have in store for us.

Hopefully, the two artists will drop the 'Alien' music video this week or next too because it looks brilliant.

[Getty]

'Alien' follows 'Why' as the next song from Sabrina's as yet untitled third album.

With Jonas involved, we think that it could be one of her best singles to date.

Words: Sam Prance