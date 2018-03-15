Jonas Blue

Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue Unveil Snippet of ‘Alien’

This sounds huge...

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 12:01

It's no secret that we're obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. From her starring role in Girl Meets World to her amazing music ('Why' and 'Thumbs' are both pop perfection), she never fails to impress us. And now she's teaming up with Jonas Blue for her next single.

Not only that but the hit DJ and the former Disney star have just released a snippet of 'Alien' and it sounds incredible.

WATCH JONAS BLUE AND ARLISSA'S 'HEARTS AIN'T GONNA LIE' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
It's not what you said, it's how you said it
And don't you say you love me when you know you'll regret it
It's not what we did, it's what we didn't
We've been losing time and don't know how to admit it

When love don't feel right
We get along, get along on the outside
Head out the door, but our hearts on the inside
Love don't feel right
We get along, get along on the outside
But hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

We're half of the same
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie
Won't do this again
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

You were the one, the one that I wanted
But you know people change, we're not the same as we started
We're not running away, we're moving forward
And though we're trying to stay ahead, we're just treading water

When love don't feel right
We get along, get along on the outside
Head out the door, but our hearts on the inside
Love don't feel right
We get along, get along on the outside
But hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

We're half of the same
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie
Won't do this again
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie

Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie...
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie...

We're half of the same
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie
Won't do this again
Don't take that the wrong way
You know what I mean
Hearts ain't gonna, hearts ain't gonna lie
Writer(s): Guy James Robin, Jonathan James Clare, Arlissa Joann Ruppert, Sinai Negussie, James Marc Tadgell Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN HEAR A TEARS OF SABRINA AND JONAS BLUE'S NEW SINGLE NOW.

Sabrina and Jonas began teasing the new track last week and since then they have both gone on to unveil footage from its music video. To make things even more exciting, the two superstars have released a 10 second clip of the single and it sounds amazing.

From the ethereal production to Sabrina's distinctive vocals, we reckon that this single could be a major hit.

Not to mention the fact that, "this feeling's so alien" is a great lyric. We cannot wait to hear the song in full.

'Alien' is out this Friday and Sabrina and Jonas will be giving it, it's live debut on Jimmy Kimmel next week. Considering that Sabrina is such a talented vocalist and Jonas never fails to put on a show, we are super excited to see what they have in store for us.

Hopefully, the two artists will drop the 'Alien' music video this week or next too because it looks brilliant.

[Getty]

'Alien' follows 'Why' as the next song from Sabrina's as yet untitled third album.

With Jonas involved, we think that it could be one of her best singles to date.

Words: Sam Prance

