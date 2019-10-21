Jonas Brothers

A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers

This is wild

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 10:12

It turns out dating in Hollywood is just as difficult as dating in a small town when it comes to not hooking up with someone who has a distant connection to your brother.

A fan called Miki, who goes by @oceansjonas on Twitter, has kickstarted a viral trend where fans have come to the conclusion that all celebrity romances lead back to the Jonas Brothers.

Getty

The 21-year-old took to the social-media platform to share her thoughts on the situation: “Nick Jonas dated Miley Cyrus who is dating Cody Simpson who dated Gigi Hadid who dated Joe Jonas,” the tweet read.

The comment has since been liked 70,000 times, with several other fans attempting to uncover more A-list romances that connect both Nick and Joe Jonas’s dating history.

An account by the name of @ShelbyCasanova gave the following example: “Joe Jonas who dated Camilla Belle who dated Tim Tebow who dated Olivia Culpo who dated Nick Jonas.”

@_clarissesilva then brought up the time when Joe dated Taylor Swift “who dated Taylor Lautner who dated Selena Gomez who dated Nick Jonas.”

One fan’s attempt to document the situation with the help of an infographic fell apart when she ran out of space to include Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato.

The original fan has since told Teen Vogue that she never thought her tweet would blow up the way it did and hopes the boys don’t see the trend and think she’s attacking their relationships.

Here's hoping the FBI offer her a detective internship. 

 

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls
Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Were Reportedly Spotted On A Casual Date To The Movies
Scientists Have Just Declared Bella Hadid The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down Cody Simpson’s Boxers After Debuting A New Tattoo
Get To Know Conan Gray
Get To Know: Conan Gray
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Harry Styles DM'd A Fan With Relationship Advice And It’s The Most Wholesome Thing Ever
A Fan Stole Billie Eilish’s Ring During A Concert And She’s Naturally Furious About It
Miley Cyrus Responds After Fan Spotted She Uses The Same Filter During All Her Romances
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Reportedly “Having Conversations” About Reuniting
James Charles Defends His New Morphe Palette After Fans Criticised The Product
Vicky Pattison Urges Fans To Be Compassionate As She Details Mental Health Struggle
Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly “Taking It Slow” With New Girlfriend Maddison Brown
Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party

More From Jonas Brothers

A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers
Diplo &amp; Jonas Brothers - Lonely - Music Video
Diplo & Jonas Brothers
Lonely
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” & “Only Human” (Live At The 2019 VMAs)
Jonas Brothers - Only Human - Music Video
Jonas Brothers
Only Human
The Jonas Brothers Performed ‘Burnin’ Up’ On Saturday Night Live And Fans Are Losing It
Jonas Brothers - Cool - Music Video
Jonas Brothers
Cool
New Music Round-up: Khalid, Jonas Brothers, BLACKPINK And More!
Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas React To Miley Cyrus’s Throwback Instagram Posts
The Jonas Brothers Revamped ‘Year 3000’ to ‘Year 2019’ On The Late Late Show Last Night
Jonas Brothers - Sucker - Music Video
Jonas Brothers
Sucker
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Trending Articles

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility
A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down Cody Simpson’s Boxers After Debuting A New Tattoo
Scientists Have Just Declared Bella Hadid The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
Get To Know Conan Gray
Get To Know: Conan Gray
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear