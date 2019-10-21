A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers

It turns out dating in Hollywood is just as difficult as dating in a small town when it comes to not hooking up with someone who has a distant connection to your brother.

A fan called Miki, who goes by @oceansjonas on Twitter, has kickstarted a viral trend where fans have come to the conclusion that all celebrity romances lead back to the Jonas Brothers.

Getty

The 21-year-old took to the social-media platform to share her thoughts on the situation: “Nick Jonas dated Miley Cyrus who is dating Cody Simpson who dated Gigi Hadid who dated Joe Jonas,” the tweet read.

The comment has since been liked 70,000 times, with several other fans attempting to uncover more A-list romances that connect both Nick and Joe Jonas’s dating history.

nick jonas dated miley cyrus who is dating cody simpson who dated gigi hadid who dated joe jonas — miki (@oceansjonas) October 18, 2019

An account by the name of @ShelbyCasanova gave the following example: “Joe Jonas who dated Camilla Belle who dated Tim Tebow who dated Olivia Culpo who dated Nick Jonas.”

@_clarissesilva then brought up the time when Joe dated Taylor Swift “who dated Taylor Lautner who dated Selena Gomez who dated Nick Jonas.”

Joe jonas who dated camilla belle who dated tim tebow who dated olivia culpo who dated nick jonas... — SIDEKICK SHELBY (@ShelbyCasanova) October 18, 2019

who dated taylor swift who dated taylor lautner who dated selena gomez who dated nick jonas pic.twitter.com/mW66Bhsh0s — Clarisse (@_clarissesilva) October 19, 2019

Joe jonas dated taylor lautner who is dated selena gomez who is dated justin bieber who is dating hailey baldwin who is dated shawn mendes who is dating Camila cabello — Taylor Swift (@swifttaylor060) October 20, 2019

One fan’s attempt to document the situation with the help of an infographic fell apart when she ran out of space to include Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato.

The original fan has since told Teen Vogue that she never thought her tweet would blow up the way it did and hopes the boys don’t see the trend and think she’s attacking their relationships.

Here's hoping the FBI offer her a detective internship.