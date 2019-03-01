New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With the hottest tracks from all new the Jonas Brothers to Solange, Ellie Goulding to Sigrid, and the fire tune from Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, & J Balvin... all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Singles

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

We have missed them TOO much. Bursting back in classic Jo Bros explosive fashion, the trio have delivered a banger of a track that instantly has us on our feet. Bringing out new music together for the first time since 2013, this track and music video is undeniably giving us everything we’ve been waiting for these last 7 (!!!) years.

Ellie Goulding - Flux

In this soft piano ballad, Goulding bares her soul to us - and you can feel her truth pour out of her and into her lyrics in a song that takes her back to her roots. With a smooth instrumental that flows gently beneath her lyricism, this song about not being able to let go stays with you long after you listen to it.

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, & J Balvin - I Can’t Get Enough

Who says we can’t have the song of the summer in February? The new quartet have given us everything and more in this Latin/electronic/pop bop, and we can’t get enough of it. With a catchy chorus from Gomez and J Balvin’s latin influence, fueled by Blanco and Tainy’s work on the instrumental - this song will definitely be an earworm.

Rita Ora Ft. 6LACK - Only Want You

In this honest love song through and through, we hear Rita Ora question if her past of being unlucky in love will hinder her chances now that she’s found the one. Powered by gentle guitar riffs and 6LACK’s confrontational rap, it’s got all the ingredients for another hit for the duo.

Martin Jensen & James Arthur - Nobody

In a song that we can all relate too, Arthur and Jensen capture that feeling of being completely infatuated with someone, and having no idea how to play it cool. In this uplifting dance pop bop, the duo bring the exhilarating vocals and the upbeat rhythm to carry it.

Summer Walker x Drake - Girls Need Love (Remix)

Summer Walker is being confrontational about what she needs in this song: and it’s revelationary. Remixing the track with an added verse from Drake, the duo are a match made in heaven with vocals that intertwine to produce an angelic duet.

Sigrid - Sight Of You

Sigrid always knows how to make us feel unstoppable in her songs. Blessed with that power to constantly produce bop after bop, she’s truly made of magic and this song is more proof of it. A pop tune that’s made from the heart with an instrumental that makes us feel like we’re flying? She’s getting the best out of us.

Carly Rae Jepsen - Now That I’ve Found You/No Drug Like Me

Queen of pop? We think yes. In these dance tunes, Jepsen raises the bar and keeps it there in a celebration of love. She’s coming alive, and she’s not apologetic about being happy in the bliss she’s found. There’s no drug quite like her.

Gesaffelstein & Pharrell Williams - Blast Off

Pharrell has that ability to make us feel like we’re on another planet, and this song is no exception. Always creating fresh tracks unlike anything we’ve heard before, this song about feeling inspired by love is out of this world. Gesaffelstein has created a rhythm that’s original and electric, and Pharrell’s is the only voice that it was made for.

Moss Kena – Be Mine

Moss Kena is taking us away from life’s worries in this song. The infectious track sees Kena come into himself and confront his feelings, and we can’t help but be consumed by his self-assertiveness and ability to be confident without sounding conceited. Not only that but with an EDM flow beneath his heated lyrics, it’s truly the next club banger.

Bea Miller & 6LACK – it’s not u it’s me

Bea is back, b*tches. On a whole new vibe, the singer is the girl power inspiration we’ve been searching for in this song. With her sultry vocals and an upbeat base paired with 6LACK’s powerful rap that’s all for self-love, this song has 2019 energy written all over it.

Ms Banks Ft Kida Kudz - Snack

Ms Banks and Kida Kudz are proving they’re the only snacks you need in this track. With confrontational verses that are nothing short of straight fire, these two are asking for what they deserve in this track - and it’s clear that deserve it.

Loyle Carner & Jorja Smith – Loose Ends

These two are the dreamy R&B duo we’ve been waiting for. Riding on nostalgia, the two are taking us throughout their journey into adulthood and what it’s like loving someone as well as all of their emotional baggage too. You can find us crying to this on repeat.

MJ Cole Ft. Kudu Blue - Mercy

In this emotional outpour, we can’t help but relate to that feeling of wanting someone to take it easy on us for once in love. It’s confusing, it’s difficult, and it can hurt - and ‘Mercy’ brings to life that exact feeling of wanting it to be easy for the first time.

Octavian Ft. Skepta & Michael Phantom - Bet

These two are giving us all the ‘say it with your chest’ vibes in this song. Not afraid to say it how it is, the duo isn’t backing down, and they’re not afraid to honest about the lifestyle they live too. Coming at us with tongue in cheek bars and a beat that bangs - these two take risks that always pay off.

Emma Bunton - Baby Please Don’t Stop

Enough is not enough for Bunton in this song. Back with a pop banger that makes us feel the need to dance all night long, all we need to hear is the first beat of this song to be on our feet.

Albums

Solange – When I Get Home

Back with her fourth studio album, Solange is all about exploring her origin in this project. She’s asking the question of what do we bring and what do we leave behind, and what an effect this has on ourselves and the world around us. Teaming up with Tyler, the Creator, Chassol, Playboi Carti, Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear, Devin the Dude, The-Dream, and more, this album is sure to be a whole moment for the GRAMMY award-winning artist and her career.

Tom Walker - What A Time To Be Alive

The BRIT-winning artist is out with his debut album, and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for. Including hits like ‘Just You And I’, ‘Leave A Light On’, ‘Not Giving In’, as well as collabs with Zara Larsson and Rudimental… it’s sure to be a game changer for the singer.

2 Chainz - Rap Or Go To The League

In his fifth studio album, 2 Chainz is laying down his legacy for us to listen. It’s personal, it’s raw, and it’s full of the hottest collabs. Featuring Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper and more, it’s modern R&B and rap in it’s finest form, and we’re obsessed already.

The Japanese House - Good At Falling

Could it be? Is The Japanese House’s debut album is finally here? Laced with modern lyricism that makes us feel so. many. things. this album is the coming of age nostalgic soundtrack we’ve been waiting for. It tugs on your heart strings and occasionally leaves you breathless, and gives you lots and lots of tears - but it’s in all the right ways.

Hozier - Wasteland, Baby!

In this powerful second studio album, Hozier is showing us yet again that we’re capable of feelings we’ve never felt. With a mix of slow tracks that we can cry to on key, upbeat tracks that have us dancing around our living room, and instrumentals that leave us dazed in guitar heaven… this album is truly everything.

Loski – Mad Move (mixtape)

Back at us with a new mixtape, Loski yet again shows that his talent to write bars that bang just comes naturally to him. Featuring fan favourites such as ‘Boasy’ and ‘Calm Down’, this might just be the freshest mixtape of 2019 so far.

MTV Rocks - Indie Revolution!

Back again with all the indie tracks you need for all your indie needs, the compilation is full of all your favourites from Oasis to Razorlight to Coldplay and more. Could you need anything else?

Twinnie - Better When I’m Drunk

This EP is a whole moment and we’re obsessed with it. With tracks like ‘Better When I’m Drunk’ that just sum up our every night out, ‘Type of Girl’ that says everything we want to say when we’re labeled a ‘psycho’ in a relationship, and ‘Superhero’ to make us cry at 3am… it’s bringing every emotion to the table and we’re so here for it.