The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

It sounds like the rumours about the Jonas Brothers reuniting are true after the band have done a Taylor Swift and wiped all their social-media feeds in order to usher in a brand new era.

News first broke that the band would be getting back together earlier this month when Us Weekly claimed that an “epic reunion” would be on the cards and that the boys have already recorded some of their new music.

Since then, Nick Jonas has fuelled fan speculation after favouriting a bunch of tweets about the rumours.

One of these posts reads: “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth. — Medet (@medet19er) February 17, 2019

More people have since joined the conversation, with another fan responding: “THE JONAS BROTHERS DELETED ANY PREVIOUS POSTS AND BLACKED OUT THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA IT’S HAPPENING PEOPLE THEY’RE COMING.”

Someone else added that they’re “dropping everything” to relive the glory days of being a Jo Bros stan, while another pointed out that this news comes exactly ten years after their 3D Concert Experience was released in cinemas.

Instagram

According to Us Weekly, the band are set to drop a brand new single called ‘Sucker’ on Friday, with album JONAS dropping soon after that. We’re assuming the music will still be pop driven but skewed to a slightly more mature audience.

We. Are. Buzzing.