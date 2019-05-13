Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Performed ‘Burnin’ Up’ On Saturday Night Live And Fans Are Losing It

We're burnin' up for these boys.

Claire Rowden
Monday, May 13, 2019 - 12:47

Was your childhood even a childhood if you didn’t love the Jonas Brothers?

After rising to fame back in 2005, the boys hosted their own Disney Channel show and played to fans on eight regional and world tours, before embarking on their own separate solo careers after the band went on hiatus back in 2013.

This year, they made their comeback with ‘Sucker’, a single which went straight to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and showed that the boys have still got what it takes to steal our hearts. Legends only.

Now back and badder than EVER, the boys decided to treat their OG fans to a performance of their 2008 smash hit ‘Burnin’ Up’, and it was everything.

Watch The Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Burnin’ Up’ On Saturday Night Live Below:

Jonas Brothers: Cool/Burnin' Up (Live) - SNL

Taking us all the way back to the days when we were falling in love with them 12 years ago, the boys performed the Billboard Hot 100 charting single to a screaming audience on Saturday Night Live, along with their latest single ‘Cool’ in a mashup medley that has left us sobbing incessantly and wishing we were one of the Jonas Sisters.

Fans were, of course, losing their minds:

Sound the alarm

We looked just like that too.

The boys also recently announced that their new album since reuniting this year is coming June 7th, and their documentary ‘Chasing Happiness’ is coming to Amazon Prime on June 4th. So, are you ready for the Jonas takeover?

