CBB’s Jordan Davies Would Kiss ‘A Lot’ Of The Girls In The House

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates have been discussing finding love in the house, and Ex On The Beach’s Jordan Davies seems keen to keep his options open. So romantic!

Talking to Jemma Lucy and Trisha Paytas about who he’d consider making out with in the house he admitted he'd be happy to snog just about any of the girls.

“I would get with a lot of people in here. I would kiss a lot of girls in here,” he said before adding, “It may happen, it may not.”

But Jemma and Trisha had other ideas for Jordan’s love life. After Jordan revealed he mistakenly got into bed with Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson they suggested that the boys should hook up.

“Open up to it. If you're cuddling already, you might as well,” said Trisha.

“Are you trying to force me and Sam to have a romance in here,” Jordan asked back.

Well, yeah, that’s what it sounds like.

Words: Olivia Cooke

