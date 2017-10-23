Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

Jordan Davies has come forward with a horrifying tale about an injury he sustained in the gym that resulted in him undergoing an incredible thirty-six staples in the head.

The Ex On The Beach star praised the medical team who helped patch him up, revealing that the accident - in which he ran into some metal stairs - could have been "a lot worse" without their speedy response.

Sharing the graphic images on Instagram, Jordan wrote: "Big thanks to the ladies who looked after me and just put 32 staples in my head ❤️ could have been a lot worse"

The pictures show the former Celebrity Big Brother lad in blood-spattered clothes as the close-up on his scalp reveals a deep gash extending all the way across his head.

Fans have since rushed to wish Jordan well after the shocking injury, writing: "Ouch what happened to your head your very strong I'd be in tears if that was happening to me," and "How did you do that, hope you get better soon [sic]".

"Jeez!!! That looks nasty! Hope your ok !!," another person added, while a seperate fan came forward with some potential scar management tips: "Rest up 🙏🏽 Lots of Vaseline will help reduce the scar."

Meanwhile a represenative for Jordan told OK! Online what exactly caused the incident: "Jordan has been in the gym and has jogged in to some low metal stairs. He has had his 32 staples in to his head."

Here's hoping Jordan recovers in record time and a special shout out to the nurses who cared for him so well in hospital.