Jordyn Woods

Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?

This might have something to do with Devin Booker...

Friday, May 1, 2020 - 10:17

Fans think Jordyn Woods may have thrown some shade at Kendall Jenner in a now-deleted tweet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently pictured going on a drive with an NBA player called Devin Booker, who used to date Jordyn back in 2018.

According to TMZ, the duo made an eight-hour journey in a Mercedes Benz Maybach from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona.

Jordyn presumably saw the paparazzi pictures from their drive together and reportedly took to Twitter to publish a trio of trash can emojis alongside the comment: "haha good morning.”

According to fans, Jordyn deleted the post within minutes of sending it. An insider said: “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines.

"Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Even though the official line is that Kendall and Devin are just pals, this didn’t stop her from hitting back at the sexism she’s faced online for having a dating life. 

When someone claimed she was being “passed around” the NBA team, Kendall hit back with the iconic response: “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

As for Jordyn, she fell out with former BFF Kylie Jenner after kissing Tristan Thompson at a house party in 2019. Their friendship has never recovered.

 

 

 

