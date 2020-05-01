Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?

Fans think Jordyn Woods may have thrown some shade at Kendall Jenner in a now-deleted tweet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently pictured going on a drive with an NBA player called Devin Booker, who used to date Jordyn back in 2018.

Getty

According to TMZ, the duo made an eight-hour journey in a Mercedes Benz Maybach from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona.

Jordyn presumably saw the paparazzi pictures from their drive together and reportedly took to Twitter to publish a trio of trash can emojis alongside the comment: "haha good morning.”

Now why did Jordyn Woods tweet emojis of trash cans and delete it — 𝕮𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖊𝖙𝖊𝖉 𝕰𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗 🧙🏾‍♀️🤎💒🧹 (@FaithfullyKAI) April 29, 2020

So Kendall Jenner is dating Jordyn Woods ex... pic.twitter.com/9hDePygoox — raveen 🤎 (@xoraveen) April 30, 2020

According to fans, Jordyn deleted the post within minutes of sending it. An insider said: “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines.

"Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Getty

Even though the official line is that Kendall and Devin are just pals, this didn’t stop her from hitting back at the sexism she’s faced online for having a dating life.

When someone claimed she was being “passed around” the NBA team, Kendall hit back with the iconic response: “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

As for Jordyn, she fell out with former BFF Kylie Jenner after kissing Tristan Thompson at a house party in 2019. Their friendship has never recovered.