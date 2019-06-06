Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo

Let's start with this: Jordyn Woods is, believe it or not, just like us.

The breathtakingly stunning model and actress may be known worldwide, have a shiny penny or two, and grew up with some of the most famous names in Hollywood but sometimes she just wants to take a cute bikini pic by the pool and post it up, y'know?

Getty Images

After working in London's hit-or-miss summer weather for a few weeks, Jordyn returned to her home in Los Angeles and did what we'd all do in the sun: threw a bikini on and headed to the pool.

She posted a gorgeoous photo on Instagram that is worth at least three fire emojis, although they weren't all that was being dropped in the comments.

Instagram @jordynwoods

Trolls took to the comments section to quickly accuse the model of editing her photo to change her size and create a thigh gap, while others - including news outlets - took things to the extreme and said Jordyn has had a 'tummy tightening treatment', with literally zero evidence or reason.

Sadly, these comments weren't just left ignored as other trolls encouraged their words. However, Jordyn's fans quickly took action and got involved to celebrate her body and support their idol to block out the haters.

Instagram @jordynwoods

"Hoping to see only positive comments cause she looks bomb asf," one fan said, while another commented: "Jordyn you are so beautiful."

One follower even called out the trolls for their behaviour, unapologetically saying: "It’s disgusting how these grown ass people are dissing this young girl, get a life". Tell 'em, girl!

Instagram @jordynwoods

While Jordyn's fans are always there to lift up their fave, they're not totally blind to the truth, which is why one said on the pic: "Sis you know it ain’t warm enough".

With so much love, support and humour out there for her, we're sure Jordyn laid out all day (cloudy skies or not) counting her money completely unbothered and moisturised. Get it!