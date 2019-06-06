Jordyn Woods

Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo

Leave Jordyn alone!

Ross McNeilage
Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 10:14

Let's start with this: Jordyn Woods is, believe it or not, just like us.

The breathtakingly stunning model and actress may be known worldwide, have a shiny penny or two, and grew up with some of the most famous names in Hollywood but sometimes she just wants to take a cute bikini pic by the pool and post it up, y'know?

Getty Images

After working in London's hit-or-miss summer weather for a few weeks, Jordyn returned to her home in Los Angeles and did what we'd all do in the sun: threw a bikini on and headed to the pool.

She posted a gorgeoous photo on Instagram that is worth at least three fire emojis, although they weren't all that was being dropped in the comments.

Instagram @jordynwoods

Trolls took to the comments section to quickly accuse the model of editing her photo to change her size and create a thigh gap, while others - including news outlets - took things to the extreme and said Jordyn has had a 'tummy tightening treatment', with literally zero evidence or reason.

Sadly, these comments weren't just left ignored as other trolls encouraged their words. However, Jordyn's fans quickly took action and got involved to celebrate her body and support their idol to block out the haters.

Instagram @jordynwoods

"Hoping to see only positive comments cause she looks bomb asf," one fan said, while another commented: "Jordyn you are so beautiful."

One follower even called out the trolls for their behaviour, unapologetically saying: "It’s disgusting how these grown ass people are dissing this young girl, get a life". Tell 'em, girl!

Instagram @jordynwoods

While Jordyn's fans are always there to lift up their fave, they're not totally blind to the truth, which is why one said on the pic: "Sis you know it ain’t warm enough".

With so much love, support and humour out there for her, we're sure Jordyn laid out all day (cloudy skies or not) counting her money completely unbothered and moisturised. Get it!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan
Why Rio de Janeiro Is The Ultimate Street Art Destination
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted
5 Common Running Injuries And How To Avoid Them
Johnny Orlando
Get To Know: Johnny Orlando
Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Priyanka Chopra Wants Nick Jonas to Run for U.S. President
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is “100% Okay” After Rushing to Hospital
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Khloe Kardashian Attends A High School Prom With One Of Her Biggest Fans
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Disneyland California reveals the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and it's a super-fans dream come true!
Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think
Weekend Not Wasted: Introducing MTV’s Brand New Web Series That Swaps Hangovers for Adventures
Get To Know: L Devine

More From Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This A Clue About The State Of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Friendship?
Jordyn Woods Opens Up About The “Disrespect” She’s Faced From Cruel Trolls
Is This What *Really* Happened When Jordyn Woods Ran Into Kendall Jenner?
Kylie Jenner Avoided An Awkward Encounter With Jordyn Woods At Coachella
Jordyn Woods attends 2019 Coachella festival
Kylie Jenner Avoids Coachella As Jordyn Woods Joins Jaden Smith Onstage
Jordyn Woods's Mum Is Fuming About People Selling Cheating Scandal Merch
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Truth Behind Slashing Price Of Jordyn Woods Cosmetics Line
How Jordyn Woods Really Feels About The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Trailer
Kylie Jenner Hints At ‘Missing’ Jordyn Woods With Latest Instagram Throwback
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner Is 'Trying To Find A Bigger Circle Of Friends' Following Jordyn Woods Betrayal

Trending Articles

Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Johnny Orlando
Get To Know: Johnny Orlando
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted