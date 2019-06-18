Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J

It's a small world after all

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 10:09

It looks like Hollywood is officially the tiniest place in the world after Jordyn Woods and Ray J have been spotted hanging out together on the set of an upcoming programme.

The 21-year-old was pictured filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares on Monday alongside her mother Elizabeth Woods - with Rick Ross, Michael Blackson, Jasmine Sanders, and Ray J himself all starring on the same show.

Instagram

Elizabeth shared several images from the occasion on her Instagram page, writing: “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares! Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods ❤️everyone was so kind and loving [sic].”

This comes amid reports that Jordyn and former BFF Kylie Jenner had a friendly encounter in the VIP section of Bootsy Bellows nightclub on Friday. Sources told TMZ that there were “no bad vibes” between them despite the drama of recent months.

So much fun filming @hiphopsquares! Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods ❤️everyone was so kind and loving #teamigotthis #hiphopsquares

A separate insider told People that the pals are unlikely to ever move past the Tristan Thompson cheating drama for good, saying: “Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were."

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source claimed.

Instagram @jordynwoods

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

But seriously, how many more Kardashian-Jenner connections will Jordyn run into this month?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos
What's Your Perfect UK Weekend Getaway?
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Get To Know: Cassyette
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents

More From Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This A Clue About The State Of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Friendship?
Jordyn Woods Opens Up About The “Disrespect” She’s Faced From Cruel Trolls
Is This What *Really* Happened When Jordyn Woods Ran Into Kendall Jenner?
Kylie Jenner Avoided An Awkward Encounter With Jordyn Woods At Coachella
Jordyn Woods attends 2019 Coachella festival
Kylie Jenner Avoids Coachella As Jordyn Woods Joins Jaden Smith Onstage

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Publicly Shaming Her Nude Photos
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Travel
What's Your Perfect UK Weekend Getaway?