Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J

It looks like Hollywood is officially the tiniest place in the world after Jordyn Woods and Ray J have been spotted hanging out together on the set of an upcoming programme.

The 21-year-old was pictured filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares on Monday alongside her mother Elizabeth Woods - with Rick Ross, Michael Blackson, Jasmine Sanders, and Ray J himself all starring on the same show.

Instagram

Elizabeth shared several images from the occasion on her Instagram page, writing: “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares! Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods ❤️everyone was so kind and loving [sic].”

This comes amid reports that Jordyn and former BFF Kylie Jenner had a friendly encounter in the VIP section of Bootsy Bellows nightclub on Friday. Sources told TMZ that there were “no bad vibes” between them despite the drama of recent months.

A separate insider told People that the pals are unlikely to ever move past the Tristan Thompson cheating drama for good, saying: “Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were."

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source claimed.

Instagram @jordynwoods

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn. She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

But seriously, how many more Kardashian-Jenner connections will Jordyn run into this month?