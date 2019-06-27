Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian

Her side of the story is a little different

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 09:46


Jordyn Woods has set the record straight on claims she refused to apologise to Khloe Kardashian for the dramatic AF cheating scandal that went down earlier this year.

The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows the fallout from reports that the NBA player and the 21-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner had been caught sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles house party in February.

Instagram @jordynwoods

Khloe – who has since split with True’s father – recalled a phone conversation she had with Jordyn and claimed that she’s never received a proper apology for all the heartache that one kiss caused her.

“I’m not saying things can’t happen,” she said. “I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, “I’m sorry”. ‘Now she’s like, “It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual”.”

Instagram @khloekardashian

Responding to the claim, Jordyn has since told Entertainment Tonight that this isn’t quite true: “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.’

As for Kim Kardashian’s claim that Kylie’s money helped support Jordyn’s family, she reacted: “‘I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working.

She added: “I started modelling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

Instagram

This comes as Jordyn’s second collaboration with boohoo.com was announced, with the line featuring size-inclusive pieces that she hopes will “empower women and encourage them to dream big.’

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
Eat Your Way Around San Francisco: Where To Go And What To Order
8 Reasons Why Santorini is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?

More From Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
Jordyn Woods Has Been Pictured Hanging Out With Kim Kardashian’s Ex, Ray J
Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This A Clue About The State Of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Friendship?
Jordyn Woods Opens Up About The “Disrespect” She’s Faced From Cruel Trolls

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Travel
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom