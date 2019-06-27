Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian



Jordyn Woods has set the record straight on claims she refused to apologise to Khloe Kardashian for the dramatic AF cheating scandal that went down earlier this year.

The latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows the fallout from reports that the NBA player and the 21-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner had been caught sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles house party in February.

Khloe – who has since split with True’s father – recalled a phone conversation she had with Jordyn and claimed that she’s never received a proper apology for all the heartache that one kiss caused her.

“I’m not saying things can’t happen,” she said. “I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, “I’m sorry”. ‘Now she’s like, “It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual”.”

Responding to the claim, Jordyn has since told Entertainment Tonight that this isn’t quite true: “It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.’

As for Kim Kardashian’s claim that Kylie’s money helped support Jordyn’s family, she reacted: “‘I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working.

She added: “I started modelling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

This comes as Jordyn’s second collaboration with boohoo.com was announced, with the line featuring size-inclusive pieces that she hopes will “empower women and encourage them to dream big.’