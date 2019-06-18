Jordyn Woods Speaks Out Before KUWTK Airs Cheating Scandal Episode

Jordyn Woods has issued a statement ahead of the release of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode that is set to address her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight where she said she hopes “the real me” will be depicted fairly and honestly in the upcoming two-part installment of the E! series.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” she said, before urging the world to finally move on from the storyline once and for all.

“Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

Jordyn explained that she’s had a lot on her plate in 2019 and has been “staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy.”

“[I'm] trying new things... I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me. I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible.”

Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

ICYMI, she previously revealed on Red Table Talk that the NBA player had kissed her on the way out of a house party they’d attended earlier this year, but insisted there had been “no passion” in the encounter.

The trailer for the upcoming KUWTK episode features family friend Larsa Pippen breaking the news to Khloe, who has since revealed that she won’t be live-tweeting the episode when it airs.