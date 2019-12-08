Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal

She previously discussed the drama on Red Table Talk

Sunday, December 8, 2019 - 11:04

It looks like Jordyn Woods was true to her word when she said that she’d be happy to take a lie detector test surrounding the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

For a little refresher on the biggest celeb drama of 2019, Kylie Jenner’s BFF hit the headlines after eyewitnesses claimed that she was spotted getting cosy with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend at a house party in Los Angeles.

Getty

When the news first broke, Jordyn agreed to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series to clear up the speculation about what happened that night. During the show, she denied sleeping with Tristan and said that she wasn’t to blame for his and Khloe’s split.

In a preview for the next episode of the show, a fan asks Jada if Jordyn ever took the test that she promised to undergo. The preview then cuts to the 22-year-old strapped up the machine as a producer asks: “So are you ready to do your polygraph?"

Instagram @jordynwoods

This comes as Khloe took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’s put the entire saga behind her: “As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there. 

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else?

Instagram @khloekardashian

“Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative.”

Well said. 

