Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview



In news that won’t surprise anyone, it doesn’t sound like Khloe Kardashian is particularly thrilled about Jordyn Woods speaking to the public about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

ICYMI, the 21-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner was reportedly hooking up with Tristan at a house party over the weekend, and the whole thing has caused a lot of chaos within the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Getty Images

While Jordyn has more or less shut herself away over the past few days, she’s set to appear on Red Table Talk this Friday where she’ll open up to host Jada Pinkett Smith about her side of the story.

Khloe has already taken to Twitter to indirectly shade this move after liking fan tweets from people who aren’t feeling sympathetic towards Jordyn: “I really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did,” one comment read.

Another said: “She slept with Khloe’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

It will be interesting to see what Jordyn ~does~ say in this conversation considering TMZ have previously reported that she’s signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians.

Giphy

That would prevent her from going in to too much detail about the lives of anyone in the family. Still, with the site claiming she wants to “express her regrets” to the world, it sounds like she’ll be quite respectful of their previous agreement.