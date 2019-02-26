Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview

This is going to be juicy

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 10:23


In news that won’t surprise anyone, it doesn’t sound like Khloe Kardashian is particularly thrilled about Jordyn Woods speaking to the public about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

ICYMI, the 21-year-old BFF of Kylie Jenner was reportedly hooking up with Tristan at a house party over the weekend, and the whole thing has caused a lot of chaos within the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Getty Images

While Jordyn has more or less shut herself away over the past few days, she’s set to appear on Red Table Talk this Friday where she’ll open up to host Jada Pinkett Smith about her side of the story.

Khloe has already taken to Twitter to indirectly shade this move after liking fan tweets from people who aren’t feeling sympathetic towards Jordyn: “I really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did,” one comment read.

Jordyn is going to be on the red table talk 🐸🍵🍵

Another said: “She slept with Khloe’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

It will be interesting to see what Jordyn ~does~ say in this conversation considering TMZ have previously reported that she’s signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians.

Giphy

That would prevent her from going in to too much detail about the lives of anyone in the family. Still, with the site claiming she wants to “express her regrets” to the world, it sounds like she’ll be quite respectful of their previous agreement.

Latest News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
Get To Know: Big Tobz
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Annie Mac And Greg James Weigh In On Why We Should Be Playing Dave’s ‘Black’
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
Lil Xan’s Fiancée Responds To Claims She Faked Her Ultrasound Pictures
6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper’s Co-Star Has Compared Them To Brangelina
Urban Decay Is Dropping A Game Of Thrones Themed Make Up Collection
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be Headlining Manchester Pride 2019

More From Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
Kylie Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Woods&#039; 21st birthday in LA
Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner&#039;s new ring
Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Donates $10,000 To Best Friend’s Family To Help Cover Medical Costs Of Her Father's Death
Jordyn Woods
The Dos And Don’ts Of Slaying At Snapchat With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods
Style
Jordyn Woods Dishes On How She And Kylie Jenner Get Ready For A Night Out
MTV Style
Jordyn Woods' On Her Going Out Glam Routine | MTV Style
Style
Jordyn Woods Talks Body Image, Growing Up In Hollywood And Her First Fashion Collection For Boohoo
Style
Get The Look Kylie Jenner Wore To The Jordyn Woods x Boohoo Launch For £45
Style
Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Jordyn Woods Teams Up With Boohoo For A Badass Size Inclusive Clothing Collection

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
Holly Hagan laser treatment
Holly Hagan Shares Healing Process Following Invasive Skin Treatment
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
How Halsey First Reached Out To Rumoured BF Yungblud Is A Big Mood