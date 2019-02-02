Josh Ritchie

Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie

Where can we find a partner like this?

Sunday, February 3, 2019 - 11:10


Josh Ritchie is the kind of partner everyone needs in their lives after he’s come through to hype up girlfriend Charlotte Crosby’s recent underwear selfie.

The former Geordie Shore lass posted a 10/10 picture of herself in her Calvin Klein undie set alongside the caption: “Hiya February 👋🏼 hoping your gunna be as good as January 😍 [sic]”

Now get checking out Charlotte Crosby showing off her new mansion...

Fans flooded the image with positive comments, writing: “How did you get your body in this amazing shape ??? PLEASE HELP 😢,” calling her “an angel on Earth,” and branding her “smoking hot.”

Hiya February 👋🏼 hoping your gunna be as good as January 😍

Someone else who was impressed by the image is Josh himself, who wrote: “Jesus your flames bruv,” beneath the picture, before posting a second comment of a single fire emoji. Standard.

Instagram

During an interview with The Sun, he recently opened up about popping the question to his girl: “I think if we're going to do it then it's going to get filmed, ain't it?

“It's her show now. I can't just say, 'I'm going to propose to you but I don't want to do it on camera'. I can't say that can I. I can't really say it. I think it'd be unfair. I think if anything, I should give her the option," he said.

Hobbies include: Taking selfies no1 wants to be involved in 💁🏼‍♀️

Josh added that he already has a plan in place for the perfect proposal: "Obviously I won't tell her that I'm going to propose to her. What I'd do is I'd go to production. I'd mention it to her mum and dad."

He sounds like a keeper to us.

Don't forget to catch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV!

