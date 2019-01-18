Julia Michaels ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’ Will Feature Niall Horan And Selena Gomez

The ‘Issues’ singer who has recently dropped ‘There’s No Way’ with Lauv and featured on 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Lie To Me’, has now announced a new project entitled ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’.

The new body of music comes after her first ‘mini-album’ ‘Nervous System’ released in 2017, it included the top 10 UK Singles charting ‘Issues’ that rose the singer to super-stardom. Having previously written for the likes of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and more, it was always clear that Michaels knew how to pen pop-perfection.

View the lyrics I'm jealous, I'm overzealous

When I'm down I get real down

When I'm high I don't come down

But I get angry, baby, believe me

I could love you just like that

And I can leave you just as fast



But you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too

No, you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too



'Cause I got issues, but you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me and I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory, of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love it takes to solve 'em

Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad I need you



You do shit on purpose

You get mad and you break things

Feel bad, try to fix things

But you're perfect, poorly wired circuit

And got hands like an ocean

Push you out, pull you back in



'Cause you don't judge me

'Cause if you did, baby, I would judge you too

No, you don't judge me

'Cause you see it from the same point of view



'Cause I got issues, but you got 'em too

So give 'em all to me and I'll give mine to you

Bask in the glory, of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love it takes to solve 'em

Yeah, I got issues

And one of them is how bad I need you



(I got issues, you got 'em too)

And one of them is how bad I need you

(I got issues, you got 'em too)



'Cause I got issues, but you got 'em too (I got)

So give 'em all to me, and I'll give mine to you (You got 'em too)

Bask in the glory (I got issues)

Of all our problems

'Cause we got the kind of love it takes to solve 'em (You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues (I got)

And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues (I got issues)

And one of them is how bad I need you (You got 'em too)

Yeah, I got issues (I got)

Yeah, I got issues (I got)

And one of them is how bad I need you

Now back and better than ever, the singer is ready to release more of herself to the world, and we couldn’t be more excited for it. Could it also be suggesting this is just the start and a ‘Part 2’ could be coming in the future?

Julia Michaels took to Instagram to announce to release date of ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’:

She captioned the photo: “INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 OUT JANUARY 25TH. Couldn’t be more nervous if I tried. But here’s a piece of my mind and my heart. it’s yours next week.”

With fans already dying at the prospect of music, what came next shook them entirely.

Michaels then took to Instagram to announce features with Selena Gomez and Niall Horan will be featured on the project:

Equally excited, Horan posted on Twitter that he was ‘over the moon’ to be singing with Michaels on her new mini-album:

So excited about this ! I’m singing on @juliamichaels album and I’m over the moon . Julia is one of my very very good friends and ‘what a time’ is absolutely stunning . I’m very proud to be part of this and can’t wait for you guys to hear it . pic.twitter.com/9XGmYv0dbL — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 19, 2019

With Michael’s past collabs such as ‘I Miss You’ with Clean Bandit and ‘Jump’ with Trippie Redd rising to huge success, we already know the upcoming tracks with Gomez and Horan are going to be something magic.

Also posting on Twitter a still of what could be from a possible upcoming music video, Michael’s shared the caption: “I know we didn’t end it like we’re supposed to..” could these be lyrics to a new song?

I know we didn’t end it like we’re supposed to.. pic.twitter.com/m0QgV5G4uj — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) January 21, 2019

We’re so excited for the upcoming music from Julia and her friends and already know it’s going to be epic.