Julia Michaels 'Inner Monologue Part 1' Will Feature Niall Horan And Selena Gomez

Everything this girl touches turns to gold and we're SO ready for more from her...

Claire Rowden
Monday, January 21, 2019 - 13:25

The ‘Issues’ singer who has recently dropped ‘There’s No Way’ with Lauv and featured on 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Lie To Me’, has now announced a new project entitled ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’.

The new body of music comes after her first ‘mini-album’ ‘Nervous System’ released in 2017, it included the top 10 UK Singles charting ‘Issues’ that rose the singer to super-stardom. Having previously written for the likes of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and more, it was always clear that Michaels knew how to pen pop-perfection.

Now back and better than ever, the singer is ready to release more of herself to the world, and we couldn’t be more excited for it. Could it also be suggesting this is just the start and a ‘Part 2’ could be coming in the future?

Julia Michaels took to Instagram to announce to release date of ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’:

INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 OUT JANUARY 25TH. Couldn’t be more nervous if I tried. But here’s a piece of my mind and my heart. it’s yours next week. ❤️❤️

She captioned the photo: “INNER MONOLOGUE PART 1 OUT JANUARY 25TH. Couldn’t be more nervous if I tried. But here’s a piece of my mind and my heart. it’s yours next week.”

With fans already dying at the prospect of music, what came next shook them entirely.

Michaels then took to Instagram to announce features with Selena Gomez and Niall Horan will be featured on the project:

6 days ❤️
View this post on Instagram

6 days ❤️

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

Equally excited, Horan posted on Twitter that he was ‘over the moon’ to be singing with Michaels on her new mini-album:

With Michael’s past collabs such as ‘I Miss You’ with Clean Bandit and ‘Jump’ with Trippie Redd rising to huge success, we already know the upcoming tracks with Gomez and Horan are going to be something magic.

Also posting on Twitter a still of what could be from a possible upcoming music video, Michael’s shared the caption: “I know we didn’t end it like we’re supposed to..” could these be lyrics to a new song?

We’re so excited for the upcoming music from Julia and her friends and already know it’s going to be epic.

