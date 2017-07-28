Julia Michaels

New Music Round-Up: Julia Michaels, Jessie Ware, Charli XCX and more

Listen to this week's best new music from Kesha, Snakehips, Arcade Fire and more...

Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:26

Singles

Charli XCX - 'Boys'

Charli XCX - Boys [Official Video]

After releasing her critically acclaimed mixtape Number 1 Angel in March, Charli is finally ready to recommence promoting her upcoming third album and it's sounding incredible. 'After the After Party (Ft. Lil Yachty)' was an effortless bop and brilliant first single but 'Boys' is arguably Charli's best work to date. A video game noise act as the foundation of its production, as Charli meditates on her obsession with boys. It's super dreamy. May help that the video stars an array of super cute boys too. 

Jessie Ware - 'Midnight'

Midnight

Jessie Ware is back! After taking some time out to give birth, the London crooner is ready to remind us why we fell in love with her. 'Midnight' is one of her most gorgeous offerings to date. The single opens with psychadelic production that morphs into a 'Benny and the Jets' esque baseline. It's a classic love song for the ages and Jessie's voice soars beautifully above it all. 

Kesha - 'Learn to Let Go'

Kesha - Learn To Let Go (Official Video)

Kesha is not playing. After releasing the emotional single 'Praying' and the female empowerment anthem 'Woman' this month, the 'Tik Tok' star is now battling and overcoming her demons on 'Learn to Let Go'. The personal song harks back to Kesha's early music while also showing off her artistic and lyrical growth since then. We cannot wait to hear her the album now!

Snakehips & Anne-Marie - 'Either Way (Ft. Joey Bada$$)'

Either Way

Snakehips have a way with bops ('All My Friends', 'Cruel', 'Don't Leave') and 'Either Way' is no different. The talented duo team up with 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker Anne-Marie and 'Devestated' rapper Joey Bada$$ for a tune that's perfect for summer playlists.

Albums

Julia Michaels - Nervous System

Nervous System

Julia Michaels has written countless hits for other popstars. From 'Sorry' to 'Hands to Myself', she's running the industry right now from behind the scenes. However, 'Issues' put her front and centre and she's become one of pop's most promising stars. Nervous System takes on where 'Issues' left off. The lyrics tackle the deeply personal ups and downs of a relationship, while the production sees Julia enter more experimental territory. The whisper chorus of 'Pink' is what pop dreams are made of.

Arcade Fire - Everything Now

Everything Now

Arcade Fire can't seem to put a foot wrong. Five albums in and they never cease to amaze us. A triumph from start to finish.

