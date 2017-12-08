The First Dino-Packed Trailer For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is Here

“Life… finds a way.” Yep, the dinosaurs are back in business in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard head back to Isla Sorna for one more go around.

The reason they’re going back? Well, apparently the volcanos on the island are about to erupt, putting all the dino inhabitants in mortal peril. Or as Pratt nicely summarises, “a rescue op… save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode… what could go wrong?”

Aside from all the explosions and stampeding dinosaurs, what we’re probably most excited about is the return of Jeff Goldblum as the chaos-theorizing Ian Malcolm. As always, he’s firmly on the side of the dinos, although just how up close and personal he gets with them remains to be seen.

Directed by J.A. Bayona and co-starring Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and BD Wong, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will open in the UK on 8 June 2018.

