Just Dance

Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda

This will be the best thing you've seen all day.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 23:31

Ubisoft revealed Just Dance 2019 is coming out on October 25, 2018, after a performance from a marching band and a dancing panda.

Kicking off Ubi's E3 show in spectacular style, the dance troupe gave a taster of what kind of tracks we'll be boogieing to once the motion-controlled game releases later this year.

Just Dance 2019 / Ubisoft

"Get ready to be straight stuntin' when Just Dance 2019 launches October 25," says Ubisoft. "This time around, you'll see the reason why they dance all night long with 40 brand new songs including "Finesse (Remix)" by Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B, "Bum Bum Tam Tam" by MC Fioti, and plenty of other dance hits from around the world. The party doesn't stop there, with a one month trial to Just Dance Unlimited, you'll turn heads forever. The dance-on-demand subscription service gives you access to more than 400 songs with more being added all year long."

For more info about the soundtrack, check out the video below:

Just Dance 2019: Official Song List – Part 1 [US]

Just Dance 2019 is out on October 25, 2018 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Wii, and Wii U. No, that's not a typo. Yes, you'll be able to strut your stuff with Nintendo's classic motion-controlled system! And no, you don't need Move controllers or a Kinect if you have a PS4 or Xbox One - all you need is a smartphone!

For all the latest and greatest E3 news, stay with MTV - we've got you covered.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

