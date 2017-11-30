Just Tattoo Of Us

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #10!

Don't miss Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 15:14

Hey guys! Can you actually believe we're already here - the FINAL episode of this sensational series of Just Tattoo Of Us! It seems like only yesterday we were watching the first episode - through our fingers, obvs!

We’ve had some amazing moments this series, including seeing our hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear hide in horror at some of the ink-sane tatts we’ve seen created in our studio - poo, boobs and bums, we’ve had them all and more…

Plus some amazing celebrity guests - Geordies, footballers, artists - you name it, we've ink-ed it!

CLICK HERE TO SEE ABBIE GO PUA RADGE AT HER 'CHAV' FLOWER TATT:

This week saw Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn and her mum Zoe put their relationship under the needle.

Although Zoe was thrilled with her emosh af doggo ink, Abbie was not so pleased with what she branded a 'chav tattoo' #OUCH!

They do say dogs are for life - not just for christmas... / MTV

It's really not that bad, petal! / MTV

This week we have a surprise! Love Island cute couple Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland will show us, yet again, why they are ultimate goals!

MTV

It's fine, we'll just sit here, alone, forever... #SOB

We hope you've enjoyed the ink-redible antics as much as we have - needle-less to say it's been one hell of a ride!

Now it's time to get started on these amazing BEST BIT VIDS: 

Don't miss Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

TV Shows
Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #10!
Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #10 Spoiler Pics
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #9 Best Bits
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 209 | WTF! Geordie Shore Abbie's Anger At Her Chav Flower Tatt
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 209 | Sh*t! Patrick's Ball And Chain Tatt Might Wreck His Marriage
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 209 | Eek! Will Ain't Impressed With His Love Rat Tatt
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 209 | Howay! Geordie Lass Abbie Loses Her Ink Virginity
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 209 | OMG! Elise's Vibrator Tatt Leaves Her Shaking
Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #9!
Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Ep #9 Spoiler Pics

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video