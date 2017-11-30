Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #10!

Hey guys! Can you actually believe we're already here - the FINAL episode of this sensational series of Just Tattoo Of Us! It seems like only yesterday we were watching the first episode - through our fingers, obvs!

We’ve had some amazing moments this series, including seeing our hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear hide in horror at some of the ink-sane tatts we’ve seen created in our studio - poo, boobs and bums, we’ve had them all and more…

Plus some amazing celebrity guests - Geordies, footballers, artists - you name it, we've ink-ed it!

This week saw Geordie Shore lass Abbie Holborn and her mum Zoe put their relationship under the needle.

Although Zoe was thrilled with her emosh af doggo ink, Abbie was not so pleased with what she branded a 'chav tattoo' #OUCH!

They do say dogs are for life - not just for christmas...

It's really not that bad, petal!

This week we have a surprise! Love Island cute couple Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland will show us, yet again, why they are ultimate goals!

It's fine, we'll just sit here, alone, forever... #SOB

We hope you've enjoyed the ink-redible antics as much as we have - needle-less to say it's been one hell of a ride!

Don't miss Just Tattoo Of Us on Mondays at 10pm - only on MTV!