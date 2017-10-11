Just Tattoo Of Us

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Don’t miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Monday 16th October @ 10pm – only on MTV!

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 16:06

OMG! What the actual f*@k did we watch on Just Tattoo Of Us last week?! It's been dayzzz and we STILL haven't recovered #LEGIT

MTV

PJ was left EMOSH AF after 'bestie mate' Harrison took the tatt bantz WAAAY too far!

Even our pair of power-couple presenters, Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby were left SPEECHLESS (for ONCE!) at PJ's inked crotch #WTF

MTV

We KNOW you're hella stoked for the next dose of tattoo torture! So, sit back and feast your eyes on these EXCLUSIVE spoilers from next week's BRAND NEW episode:

Hungry for more? Fill your guts with these EXCLUSIVE Just Tattoo Of Us Vids #YAAAAAS 

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Monday 16th October at 10pm - only on MTV! 

Latest News

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

Britney Spears Has Created a Piece of Me Playlist in Honour of the End of Her Las Vegas Residency

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas for Apple Music&#039;s Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Nose Hair Extensions Are The Most Bizarre Beauty Trend Of 2017

15 Shocking Reality Star Couples You Probs Didn't Know Dated

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

ASOS Answer All Our Prayers By Launching Same Day Delivery

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato Unveils Moving Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Trailer

Liam Payne's 'Missus' Cheryl Spotted With Gold Band On Wedding Finger

Cardi B performing &#039;Bodak Yellow&#039; at the BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017

Cardi B Wins Big At BET Hip Hop Awards and Performs 'Bodak Yellow'

Eminem Slams Trump In His Freestyle Return At BET's Hip Hop Awards

The Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER

Harry Styles Just Paid The Biggest Compliment To A Crowd Of 4,000 Young Women

People Are Convinced Dakota Johnson And Jon Hamm Are Secretly Dating

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison's Incredible Transformation Through The Years

Dua Lipa

EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Vicetone's Incredible Remix of Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'

Chris &amp; Kem in their debut music video for &#039;Little Bit Leave It&#039;

Love Island's Chris & Kem Get Wild In The 'Little Bit Leave It' Music Video

More From Just Tattoo Of Us

TV Shows

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #2 Best Bits

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | OMG! PJ's STI Crotch Tattoo Is Srsly Harsh AF

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | Sob! Imogen's New Tattoo Pushes Her Over The Edge

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | Kyle Fumes At His Huge Back Tatt

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | WTF! PJ's Horrific Tattoo Makes Charlotte Cry

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 202 | Oh Sh*t! Imogen Loses Her Chill At Bear's Tatt Prank

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #2!

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Exclusive Videos

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits There Could Be A Future With Aaron Chalmers But They're 'Not Ready To Commit' Now - EXCLUSIVE

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops