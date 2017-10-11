Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!
Don’t miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Monday 16th October @ 10pm – only on MTV!
OMG! What the actual f*@k did we watch on Just Tattoo Of Us last week?! It's been dayzzz and we STILL haven't recovered #LEGIT
PJ was left EMOSH AF after 'bestie mate' Harrison took the tatt bantz WAAAY too far!
Even our pair of power-couple presenters, Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby were left SPEECHLESS (for ONCE!) at PJ's inked crotch #WTF
We KNOW you're hella stoked for the next dose of tattoo torture! So, sit back and feast your eyes on these EXCLUSIVE spoilers from next week's BRAND NEW episode:
Hungry for more? Fill your guts with these EXCLUSIVE Just Tattoo Of Us Vids #YAAAAAS
Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us on Monday 16th October at 10pm - only on MTV!