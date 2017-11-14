Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 15:50

We can all agree it's a terrible moment in your life the day you and your other half split, right? Now imagine marking the occasion on a television show, quite literally...

Well that's exactly what Ex On The Beach star Maisie Gillespie did as she appeared on last night's episode of Just Tattoo Of Us with boyfriend Ollie. While Ollie didnt quite know what he had quite let himself in for, he sure knew by the end of the show as Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear watched on in awe.

Maisie certainly DIDN'T hold back and whether or not Ollie had in fact committed a relationship crime, we still think it was just a tad harsh and rather savage from the Ex On The Beach star...

As usual, the Twittersphere erupted following the inking reveal and let's just say fans had their fair share of opinions on the tat confrontation...

She certainly doesn't take any Prisoners, with Maisie finding the funny side...

Maisie then quickly addressed her current relationship status as fans bombarded her with questions regarding herself and Ollie.

Well, we guess that clears things up. At least you won't be stuck for buying a Christmas present now, eh Masie?!

You can check out the best bits from Episode 7 of Just Tattoo Of Us 2 below...

