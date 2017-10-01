Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

The brand new series of Just Tattoo Of Us is just a mere matter of days away and we couldn't be more exicted! His and hers aka reality TV royalty aka Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are BACK taking the reigns once again as they reopen the CRAZIEST tattoo parlour in TV history!

Ahead of next week's premiere episode on Monday 2nd October at 10pm, we sat down with Charlotte and Bear for an EXCLUSIVE interview and got the low down on THAT Tottenham Hotspur tatt from series one.

WATCH CHARLOTTE, BEAR AND THE TATTOO ARTISTS REACT TO THAT SPURS TATTOO FROM SERIES ONE:​

It's safe to say Charlotte wasn't really a fan of the tatt, as she watched the moment Ricky revealed the Spurs team crest on his chest: “So boring, football badge, I mean what the f*ck do I know about football. Why would I care, I don’t even think it’s bad”.

MTV

Charlotte continued, questioning her boyf about the spurs tattoo: “Is this a team that you support?”

Not a fan of footy then, babe?

MTV

Bear did in fact admit his love for the beautiful game, as he added: “I support Tottenham”, with Charlotte struggling to get her head around the whole situation: “Is that what he’s got on?”.

Yep hun, we're thinking the same thing. Poor lad...

Don't miss BRAND NEW Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV! And now you can watch more EXCLUSIVE videos with Charlotte, Bear and the tattoo artists below: