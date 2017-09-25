Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Chloe Khan’s Reaction To Ashley Cain’s Tattoo Design Was ‘Horrible’ – EXCLUSIVE

'It's the thought that counts' need NOT apply to Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Khan. Who can forget her explosive response when she removed her fear goggles to reveal her tattoo designed by then-boyfriend Ashley Cain in the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us?

Certainly not us. That's why we sat down with heroic hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear to get their scoop on the sass.

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR TELL ALL ABOUT CHLOE KHAN'S TATTOO TRAUMA:

Our lass Charl really felt for the footy fella, exclusively telling MTV: "It was a bit sad because actually, I was in Ashley's design chat and he had put a lot of thought into it and he did think she was gonna really like it, so that's why it was so awkward."

Of course, Bear had to chip in: “Chloe should have said something nice about it and she was horrible. It’s not the right thing to do.”

You know it's out of order when even BEAR reckons you should tone it down...#YIKES.

He went on to explain: "It was just a bad day, a bad day in the office," before Charlotte added: "And then they split up!"

Poor Chloe, poor Ashley. We legit don't know who to feel worse for! At least they've both got reminders of the event plastered on their bodies for life, right?

