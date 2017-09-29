Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

They say 'blood is thicker than water' and that may well be true for one poor pet after getting tatt'ed with a TAMPON in the first series of Just Tattoo Of Us.

MTV

Our Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear looked MORTIFIED at the menstrual muddle. So, just for you lot, we sat them down to spill the beans...

WATCH CHARLOTTE AND BEAR TALK TERRIBLE TAMPON TATTS IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Bear could not believe his eyes, exclusively tellling MTV: “That tattoo was probably the worst one of the series - as for the size, as for the meaning, as for… the blood on the end of it. It really stood out because you can’t hide it on your leg. Especially for a girl in a bikini... it can’t be done.”

MTV

Charl seemed more concerned about the sheer scope of it: “That looks like an extra large one as well, it’s not one of the small lilettes, it’s full on XXL.”

Oh dear... does size really matter? Our hosts with the most appear to think so, both citing that 'she must have a big fanny.'

Well, we can't fault their logic there...

Don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, starting Monday 2nd October at 10pm - only on MTV!

If you're still hungry for more (OBV) then click below for some EXCLUSIVE vids from series 2: