Just Tattoo Of Us

Charlotte Crosby Says Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Is Going To Be 'Bigger And Better' As She Starts Filming With Stephen Bear

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 13:01

Hot on the heels of the news that Just Tattoo Of Us will be making a return to our screens with a second series, Charlotte Crosby has opened up about what we should be expecting from round two of the show. 

Revealing that being thrown into the presenting world is tougher than you'd expect, Char revealed in an interview with Mail Online that there's no-one she'd rather have by her side than boyfriend Bear. Adorable.

Series 2......ASSEMBLE @justtattooofus ❤

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

#dreamteam @justtattooofus 🐾 #series2

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

On making that dramatic leap between starring on a reality show and hosting it at the forefront, she said: "It was difficult. We were definitely thrown in at the deep end. We didn't have a clue what we were doing, but sometimes that's the best way.

As for what the next series has to offer, everything is set to become even *more* intense than usual: "The style of show is different from what we're used to. It's off the cuff. And the second season will be bigger and better!"

I'm back @justtattooofus series 2 filming today .... 🐾 #goodtimes

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on


So where does this leave her position on Geordie Shore? While she remains a huge fan of the show, Char is having too much fun elsewhere to think about a return: "I still watch it. I find it hilarious. But I would not go back. I would do a reunion show, but wouldn't go back full time!"

Rehearsals 🎥 ft @stevie_bear @mrmickeybishop @justtattooofus #OnSet #Series2 #JustTattooOfUs #BringItOn #StephenBear #CharlotteCrosby

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Well. We couldn't be *any* more excited at the idea of Just Tattoo Of Us cropping up on our screens again. Hoorah. 

Now let's all get checking out the cast of Just Tattoo Of Us revealing a bunch of secrets from the show:


 

